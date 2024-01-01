Suresh Narasimha
Partner at CoCreate.
CoCreate Ventures, a new investment firm started by Mr. Suresh Narasimha and Pavan Krishnamurthy, CoCreate fills the vacuum when the company is trying to rediscover themselves. Space where angels or traditional VC’s don't invest. CoCreate wants to be the fund that entrepreneurs reach out to In challenging times. CoCreate other than funding would bring in lot of execution capital and hands-on investment model that would be a game changer.
Latest
Keeping Up With the Times: Insights On How Accelerators Can Expand Their Capabilities
There is a need today more than ever for accelerators to expand their capability and deliverables to stay relevant
How Can Indian Startups Realign for a Better Future
Lack of growth can be a big challenge for entrepreneurs who are funded, selling high expectations. Entrepreneurs may forcefit their dreams in a market that is just not big enough thereby bringing down the complete business.