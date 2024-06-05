Get All Access for $5/mo

Leadership and Sustainability Should Be at Forefront Of Start-ups: Rajeev Peshawaria While acknowledging the challenges in the current financial landscape, Rajiv emphasized the role of impact capital and philanthropic funding, asserting, "Capital as a force of good is a huge problem."

Rajeev Peshawaria, CEO of Stewardship Asia Centre, encourages entrepreneurs to embrace a triple bottom line approach, integrating sustainability into their business models to address societal challenges. He also advocates for a shift in investor mindset, valuing purpose-driven businesses over traditional metrics like unicorn status.

Rajeev emphasizes the significance of integrating leadership principles right from the start for successful start-ups. He cites examples of companies like Unilever, Tata Group, and Mars Inc., which prioritized sustainability from day one and achieved remarkable long-term success. Read more
