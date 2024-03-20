Under her leadership the Edelweiss MF has expanded her branches in 35 cities and witnessed a meteoric rise in AUM from over INR 6.5 crore (as of 31st March 2017) to INR 1.20 lakh crore as of 31st Jan 2024

From commencing her professional voyage with technology giant Microsoft to transitioning to consulting at McKinsey, and further launching her entrepreneurial venture Forefront Capital Management, the journey of Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund has indeed been an incredible one. Her venture Forefront Capital Management was acquired by Edelweiss Group in 2014. In 2017, at the age of 34, she assumed the position of CEO at Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

"When I returned to India and started Forefront Capital at the age of 24, building a money management business in India was a very unique experience. Money management is a consumer- focused industry where brand reputation is crucial since clients entrust their money. The highly regulated and somewhat invisible nature of the business makes marketing challenging," recalls Gupta.

She further says, "Establishing a young brand 'Edelweiss Mutual Fund' in such an environment has been difficult over the last six years. Additionally, not having prior retail experience and not having lived in India added to the complexity."

Under her leadership the Edelweiss MF has expanded her branches in 35 cities and witnessed a meteoric rise in AUM from over INR 6.5 crore (as of 31st March 2017) to INR 1.20 lakh crore as of 31st Jan 2024. She also led the acquisition of JP Morgan Mutual Fund and seamlessly integrated it into Edelweiss in 2016-2017. Two years later, she spearheaded the launch of Bharat Bond ETF, India's first corporate bond ETF.

For her exceptional contributions to the industry, she has earned a number of prestigious awards, including Young Global Leader in 2022 by the World Economic Forum.

On her appearance as a shark in Shark Tank Season 3 on Sony TV, she says, "The show's pitches reveal a multitude of innovative ideas across various cities, emphasizing that entrepreneurship knows no bounds of gender, location, or age. Young entrepreneurs inspire with their enthusiasm and ability to achieve significant milestones despite limited resources," says Radhika.

For women looking to manage their finances, Radhika has 3 thumb rules to share. "First, be financially independent. Second, learn to invest early, it is a life skill and third be goal oriented and invest based on your own goals," concludes Gupta.

Factsheet:

No. of women employed: Close to 35%

Current AUM: 1.20 Lakh Cr (As on 31st January 2024)