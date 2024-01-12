Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

SuperOps.ai is an AI and automation-enabled SaaS platform that Managed Service Providers (MSPs), or third-party IT support providers, used to run their operations and manage the IT infrastructure of their clients.

MSPs need Professional Services Automation (PSA), which includes service desk and ticketing, invoicing, quoting, contract management and other such functions. They also need a Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) tool to remotely monitor all the client devices and fix issues. MSPs also need IT Documentation, Project Management, and Network Monitoring, among other tools. Traditionally, MSPs used multiple tools to manage all these.

"It is difficult to manage operations in this manner because data is spread across multiple tools that may or may not communicate with each other, and switching tabs and context is highly challenging, especially when MSP techs are resolving issues. Many of these tools are also outdated, were built decades ago and have not seen any updates, and were primarily built for on-premise requirements," says Arvind Parthiban, co-founder and CEO, SuperOps.ai.

The team saw an opportunity here, to create a platform that deploys the latest advancements in technology to help MSP businesses offer the best support to their clients and to transform MSP businesses into high-performing and efficient entities. SuperOps.ai is the result of that finding. It is a cloud-native, AI-powered, and automation-led unified PSA-RMM with built-in IT Documentation, Project Management and, now, Network Monitoring. MSPs can replace around 8 tools with SuperOps.ai.

"We offer a simple and intuitive platform that ensures MSPs can get their work done quickly in just a few clicks. All the data they need flows within one platform. Our automation-first approach ensures MSPs can automate a number of repetitive tasks like patch management. Our AI-powered platform already removes false alerts MSPs get," he adds.

The company has acquired over 500 customers and claims to have seen a 500% growth in customers in a year. "We have been able to achieve this because we have built software that improves the lives of MSPs everywhere. Our platform is intuitive, easy to use, and automation and AI-led. Our platform has an impact on almost every single part of an MSP's operations. Our automation allows MSPs to streamline and automate recurring tasks, like updating software remotely on client systems or restarting servers," he adds.

SuperOps.ai's target is to get to 3,000 customers by the end of next year. It is also launching its IT product to support internal IT teams of organisations, which the co-founder believes, will open up a whole new TAM.

