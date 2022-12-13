Disrupting Employee Healthcare for Atmanirbhar Bharat

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded in 2020, Onsurity is India's first monthly subscription-based employee healthcare platform focusing on SMBs and startups. Already working with 3000-plus businesses across the country, Onsurity is on its way to democratizing healthcare for the underserved MSME sector of this country which contributes to about 30 per cent of the GDP. With a vision to create simplified healthcare for those with limited access, they are "surety of health" partners with the likes of Visa, DBS, BSE, Jupiter Money etc who trust them for adding value to their business ecosystem. Today 80 per cent of their base is "new to health", which only validates the proposition of Onsurity for the segment in focus.

Onsurity

Innovation and technology distinguishes between a leader and follower, which has been demonstrated by the teams at Onsurity with their continuous ability to innovate and reimagine the industry approach. With the help of technology, they have been able to understand their consumers better and ergo their needs. A monthly subscription health benefits program, selfpurchasing journey, a super app for healthcare needs, and paperless claim reimbursement journeys are a few of the disruptions which allow Onsurity to retain users, reduce spending on new acquisitions and provide a superior customer experience, thus paving the path of unit economics profitability.

Says Kulin Shah, Co-founder, of Onsurity, "With our full stack product approach, lasersharp focus on enduser experience, and culture of innovation, we are fuelling the Atmanirbhar Bharat dream by democratizing healthcare for the 330 mn workforce associated with the SME sector."

With its continuous endeavor to deliver affordable healthcare, by 2025, Onsurity aims to provide 100,000 SMEs and their work families holistic healthcare with complete affordability, superior claims concierge experience and an all-around health and wellness approach.