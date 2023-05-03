From Successful Podcaster To Serious Entrepreneur

Melanie Avalon has made a name for herself as a leading expert in the health and wellness space, particularly in the subjects of "biohacking" and intermittent fasting

Entrepreneur, podcaster, author, actress, and influencer Melanie Avalon has made a name for herself as a leading expert in the health and wellness space, particularly in the subjects of "biohacking" and intermittent fasting. Through her shows and social media platforms, Avalon shares her knowledge and experiences with a highly-engaged, ever-growing audience, who are eager to optimize their own personal health journeys.

Avalon's journey with biohacking and intermittent fasting began out of necessity, long before the terms were popular. Shortly after graduating Summa Cum Laude from the University of Southern California, Avalon experienced a myriad of health issues and took it upon herself to find solutions. She credits the "hacks" she implemented, along with her "OMAD" (one meal a day) intermittent fasting lifestyle, for her dramatic improvement in her physical and mental health.

While Avalon is relatively private and arguably reserved (though never shy), her passion involves connecting with like-minded individuals who prioritize longevity science. She claims to feel an incredible sense of fulfillment in sharing her experiences and connecting her audience to the latest research on the effects of intermittent fasting and biohacking through her podcasts. On her top podcasts, "The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast" and "The Intermittent Fasting Podcast," she interviews the world's top doctors, authors, and researchers in the health and wellness sphere, including the likes of David Sinclair, Robb Wolf, Dave Asprey, Robb Wolf, and Dr. Daniel Amen. The shows have received millions of downloads to date.

In addition to her successful media ventures, Avalon recently ventured into supplement development, with her AvalonX line. Created in collaboration with MD Logic Health, AvalonX takes a science-first approach to product development, prioritizing transparency, purity, potency, and trust, which can be lacking in the supplement industry. Avalon says she created the line out of necessity, as she struggled to find supplements that met her exceedingly high standards. Her first supplement, Serrapeptase 125, launched in November 2021 and sold out overnight, proving that Avalon's instincts to fill a void in an established industry were spot on. She has since launched her Magnesium 8 and Berberine 500, both to overwhelming success.

Avalon has worked hard to become a go-to resource for those interested in health and longevity. With the launch of AvalonX, and other monumental projects in the works, it is clear Avalon is successfully manifesting her mission to create products and resources for people to improve their lives in ways they may have never imagined.

In our time with Melanie Avalon, it is clear she has that "it factor," which is overwhelmingly present in many entrepreneurs with a laundry list of accomplishments to their name. Yet of note, Melanie is overwhelmingly kind and humble, with a relatability that perhaps helps explain her magical hold on her trusting audience.

To learn more, tune in weekly to "The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast" and "The Intermittent Fasting Podcast" with co-host Cynthia Thurlow, and follow Melanie Avalon on her website, Instagram and Facebook.