The Pant Project offers custom-fit pants with personalised styles, leveraging D2C, social media engagement, and data analytics. Plans include expanding to denims, athleisure, and omnichannel experiences with INR 100 crore revenue goals.

In 2020, The Pant Project was on the verge of launching as an offline brand. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 disrupted their initial plans, prompting them to pivot to a digital-first approach.

This strategic move not only allowed them to adapt to the rapidly changing retail landscape but also opened up new avenues to connect directly with consumers across India through a Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) model.

According to Dhruv Toshniwal, Co-founder of The Pant Project, the decision to go digital allowed the brand to revolutionise the way people shop for pants online. "We wanted to disrupt a category that had seen little innovation for decades," he explains, "and with over 45 years of family experience in the textile industry, we knew we could offer world-class products with custom fit and personalisation."

Building a D2C brand from scratch wasn't without its challenges. As per Toshniwal, identifying the right product-market fit was a significant hurdle. Understanding the Indian consumer's unique needs—such as preferences for fabric, style, and fit—took time.

"Rigorous product testing with over 1,000 customers helped us refine our offering, carving out a niche in a crowded market by focusing on being the best at one thing: pants," he shares.

Leveraging social media and data analytics, The Pant Project built an online community of "pantologists." Platforms like Instagram and Google played a critical role in creating brand awareness, while their blogs provided long-form content to engage consumers. "This strategy paid off, with 60% of sales coming from Tier I cities and the remaining 40% from Tier II and III cities," Toshniwal emphasises.

"Furthermore, our advanced data analytics enabled a 93% first-time fit accuracy, a rare achievement in online fashion," he adds.

While the brand began as an online-only venture, Toshniwal emphasises the need for a physical presence. "After four years, we launched offline experience centers, offering customers the opportunity to touch and feel the products, try different fits, and explore their fabric range," he states.

In its first two years, the brand sold exclusively via its website, powered by Shopify. It expanded to Amazon and Myntra and now tests quick commerce platforms like Slikk and Zepto. "With over 50% repeat customers, it offers free alterations and uses Blue Dart for order fulfillment and factory tracking software," adds Toshniwal.

The brand's long-term vision is to become an omnichannel brand, combining online convenience with offline experiences.

Looking ahead, The Pant Project plans to open stores in major cities and expand its product offerings to include denims, athleisure, and smart casual pants. "We also plan to cross the INR 100 crore annual revenue mark in FY 25-26 and have set ambitious growth plans for the years to come," ends Toshniwal.

