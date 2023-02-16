According to the CEO of Tick Tigers, Udit Ghosh, 5G is going to dramatically change the way we consume things and companies have to be innovative to create a space in the minds of the consumers

In PR & digital marketing, Udit Ghosh is one of the most prominent professionals. He is the CEO of Tick Tigers, one of India's fastest growing digital Public Relations Agencies which helps in the expansion and success of other companies. Udit believes that for better growth and popularity, many brands need to advertise and promote themselves in the most distinctive manner possible.

Before walking the path of entrepreneurship, Udit Ghosh worked for several MNCs and corporate businesses. His last job was as the Regional Head of OYO. He had a yearning to broaden his horizon and try innovative things. As a result, he decided to leave the corporate sector and create his own digital marketing business with like-minded individuals.

Every year, the internet or the digital world witnesses advancement in various sectors. The availability of 5G for everyone has changed the game of business and access even more. A good internet speed gives people more convenience to scroll through more brands, their services and reviews and their social media presence. Udit Ghosh was asked for his opinion on the enhancements in the digital world in the age of 5G.

The digital entrepreneur answered, "Internet will be more mobile and it will be very easy for brands/people to connect with their audience, if you can deliver the right message and create enough trust in their mind. There will be more opportunities along with more competition and the people who can upgrade according to the changing times and can create the trust in peoples mind will rule the market."

There are lots of opportunities in the huge world of digital marketing. One can use digital tools to widen their market, establish a firm foothold in their specific industry, and grow their clientele. Digital marketing expert Udit Ghosh was asked what's the one power of the digital world that many people haven't used yet. He shared, "The power of brand building. Youtubers and other digital influencers are soon going to be future billionaires since every funded startups spend maximum of there money in online advertising and brand building."