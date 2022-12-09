Sharan Hegde: The Young Finfluencer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bangalore based Sharan Hegde (26) is the founder of Finance with Sharan, where through Instagram and other social media channels he educates people about finance and investments. Tech has played a huge role in Hegde's edtech platform when it comes to his master classes and courses. It has helped in building a community of like-minded people, where he could host master classes attended by up to 5,000 people at times.

Sharan Hegde

Hegde's interest in personal finance can be traced back to the time he was a child, when he and his sister would be given lessons in financial wisdom by their mother.

In order to stay ahead in the influencer space, Hegde constantly takes stock of his previous month's content and keeps abreast of what is going on. "On a platform like Instagram you need to be innovating every month. And it's not only about comparing myself with people in my segment of finance, I also take inspiration from everything around me, from other content creators, seeing what virality theme from their content I can incorporate into mine. For example I learn a lot from watching comedians and actors," explains Hegde.

The finfluencer who began his online influencer journey during the pandemic, also believes in hiring the right people to work for him, not an easy task in the influencer space, as it is a nascent industry and not much prior experience is available. For him, currently the challenge is to break into the OTT sphere, which becomes a bit tricky as Hindi isn't his greatest strength and majorly his video content is created in English. In the next two years, Hegde wants his app to become a household name, getting into the OTT space and also exploring long form content on YouTube.

The author can be reached at bkabir@entrepreneurindia.com and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari