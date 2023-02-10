The 3D Dreamer

The firm has grown five times since FY 21-22 and is expected to grow by three times yearly for the next three years compounding annually

The idea of Ikarus 3D, which started from a college dorm room, has now blossomed into a prospective bootstrapped venture in the AR/ VR industry. A graduate of B.Tech from Thapar University, Ishan, quite early in his life, saw potential in the AR/VR segment, which was witnessing a boom of $658 million in equity financing in 2015. "We often forget that what takes the lion's share in the world of AR/VR is 3D modelling", adds Ishan Kumar Giddu.

What makes Ikarus 3D stand out is its dedicated team of 70-plus 3D artists, in-house QA tool (which has brought down corrections by 35 per cent), and smooth and organised workflow. The startup produces about 3000-4000 models monthly and has Meta, Spectrum, NexTechAR and Floorplanner as some of its clients. Ikarus 3D's product portfolio includes furniture, shoes, eyewear, 3D avatars, accessories and electronics, while its services include AR & VR ready 3D models, 3D scan clean-ups, Meta ready 3D avatars and VTO-ready 3D assets in 17-plus countries across the globe.

The firm has grown five times since FY 21-22 and is expected to grow by three times yearly for the next three years compounding annually. 2022 was about growth and expansion, where Ikarus 3D expanded its 3D team and initiated the marketing and technology departments. Ishan also learned ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) as much as profits in his line of business. In 2023-24, the 3D firm plans to scale from the current number of 3D artists to 120-plus; it is also developing two new products, 'Ikarus Nest' and 'Sicily', and plans to expand further globally.