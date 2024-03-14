She wishes to delve into the packaging industry to cater to the growing demand for personalized packaging solutions within the wedding and events sector. Capitalizing on the success of her notecards, very soon personalized stationery is also set to be launched

A sweet gesture for a close friend's baby announcement led Mimansa to start her venture "StudioEM" that designs bespoke and couture wedding invitations. "In recent years, there has been a notable shift towards E-invites. Our business focuses on providing electronic invitations (E-invites), which are ecofriendly, convenient, easy to distribute, have a modern appeal, and have cost-effective alternatives to traditional paper invitations," shares Mimansa, Founder and CEO, of StudioEM.

But this was not her first. She launched Brand Network, a social media agency during the pandemic. An alumnus of Vasant Valley School and Raffles Design Institute in Singapore, she believes in coherence and giving back to her community over having competition.

Being a bootstrapped model, StudioEM has been built and grown by Mimansa with the wholehearted support of her mother. "My mother's unwavering faith and belief in my venture gave me all the encouragement I needed to keep pushing forward," she shares. But being a woman entrepreneur brings its own set of challenges. And one of them is gender bias. "I've persisted in tackling it by letting my work speak for itself. Today, I still face stereotypical entitlement from some clientele, which is one thing that I wish to dismantle by doing good work. Being a self-taught designer I have proved that perseverance and hard work are the two keys to success." Notably, she has earned not one but three coveted nominations from the Wedding Sutra.

Mimansa had to encounter another challenge during the second wave of the pandemic when many of her social media clients were unable to sustain their contracts due to financial constraints impacting her company's revenue stream. But despite this setback, Mimansa remained resilient and focused on regaining their footing and emerged stronger than before. "One of the high points of our journey is working closely with celebrities such as Salman Khan, Arpita Khan, and other renowned HNIs and high-profile clients," she shares. She holds an artistic vision of understanding the individual aesthetics of her clients. Her Pitchwahithemed invitations stand out as a hallmark piece marked by her minimalistic and elegant design aesthetic.

For issues like Plagiarism, Mimansa believes there's a pressing need for stronger copyright laws in this emerging market to safeguard intellectual property rights effectively.

Up next, she wishes to delve into the packaging industry to cater to the growing demand for personalized packaging solutions within the wedding and events sector. Capitalizing on the success of her notecards, very soon personalized stationery is also set to be launched.

"Women are in many ways the face of the present and the future. When women rise and seize opportunities, there are no limits to what they can achieve," concludes Mimansa.