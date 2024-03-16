You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"There are three responses to a piece of design—yes, no, and WOW! Wow is the one to aim for" - Milton Glaser.

Sarika Singh, Founder & Principal Interior Designer, Entracte takes these words of Glaser seriously. She has unwavering commitment to continuous learning and self-improvement. This way of life eventually led her to start her own venture – Entracte is dedicated to addressing the challenges that individuals and businesses face in creating functional and aesthetically pleasing interior spaces.

"I approach each endeavour with the same passion and vigour. Whether it's managing my business ventures, nurturing my home life or personal growth." Her passion for creativity drew her to interior design, and her degree in Business Management and Entrepreneurship Programme at IIM Bangalore helped her in shaping the venture. "While graduating in Interior Design, I made the proactive decision to start working part-time in the field. This early exposure allowed me to gain invaluable hands-on experiences while still completing my studies. It was a period of immense growth and learning, as I had the opportunity to collaborate with seasoned architects and designers in Delhi."

Talking about her venture, she says, "One of the primary problems we aim to solve is the lack of personalized and efficient interior design services in the market. Many clients struggle to find designers who truly understand their unique needs and preferences, leading to dissatisfaction with the end result. Additionally, there is often a blurred line between design aesthetics and practicality, resulting in spaces that may look good but fail to meet the practical requirements of the users." By leveraging her expertise, Entracte is able to offer tailored solutions that address these weak points. "We take a collaborative approach, working closely with clients to understand their vision, budget, and functional requirements. This personalized approach not only ensures client satisfaction but also sets us apart in a crowded market," she further shares.

Talking about a significant hardship she faced, she adds, "In the beginning of my career, one of the biggest challenges I overcame was of peoples' "mindset bottleneck" that – whether I will be able to deliver and survive in a market dominated by male designers and architects? I remained steadfast in my determination to prove myself. Through meticulous planning, innovative problem-solving, and effective communication, I along with my team have kept delivering projects over the last 20 years and been exceeding my client's expectations."

As Sarika looks toward the future, she envisions expanding Entracte's geographical reach, diversifying its product and service offerings, and prioritizing talent development and mentoring. "Our future plans for expansion are guided by clear vision, strategic foresight, and a commitment to excellence. By staying agile, adaptive, and customer-focused, we are confident that we can achieve sustainable growth and create lasting value for our customers," she concludes.

Her journey stands as a testament to the transformative power of purpose, passion and perseverance. With each project she undertakes, she not only shapes physical spaces but also inspires others to dream boldly and pursue their own path to greatness, in a way.