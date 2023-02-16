Qadri believes that businesses are not built or get success overnight; one has to be consistent in what they want to build or what they want to achieve

Mohamadadil Malkani aka Adil Qadri, the founder of Adilqadri e-commerce private limited is not your quintessential entrepreneur with many academic degrees and certificates. Qadri is a school dropout but with an entrepreneur streak in him. In 2018, he started the perfume brand on an ecommerce platform that was named after him. Four years later, the business has turned into a top brand providing quality and luxury attars across the country. But this success wasn't without any failures.

"Before launching the perfume brand, I dabbled in many ecommerce projects but couldn't scale up. I didn't lose hope, though. In 2018, I realized that nonalcoholic roll on perfumes have a good potential in online market as there was no proper online brand of non-alcoholic roll on perfume. All brands were selling regular perfumes. So, I got an idea to launch my own brand with unique fragrance with more powerful ingredient." says Qadri.

Today, attars like Adilqadri Shanaya and Adilqadri Taabish, from his ecommerce store are extremely famous and attract significant traffic to the website.

Qadri believes that businesses are not built or get success overnight; one has to be consistent in what they want to build or what they want to achieve. Qadri tells us that in 2022 he expanded his products with two new categories- non-alcoholic premium deodorant and premium perfumes spray. "Besides launching new categories, we increased our warehouse space and hired more employees. Also, we opened three more offline stores in 2022, taking the total number of such stores to four".