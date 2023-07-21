According to Mumbai Angels, during the past two years, both its new investments and next round investments have increased at a similar rate. Additionally, it will maintain its growth momentum for the rest of this year.

Mumbai Angels, a sector agnostic platform, is eager to invest in viable and scalable solutions that are addressing real problems.

According to Nandini Mansinghka, CEO of Mumbai Angels, "AI, agritech, spacetech, defensetech, clean energy, consumer sector, and fintech, among others, are the sectors that have attracted the most attention and we believe will continue to do so."

Mumbai Angels sees managing portfolios for successful exits for its investors as one of its primary responsibilities as a platform, in addition to investing in deals.

"We are known as one of the strongest for monitoring portfolios, negotiating with founders and next round investors and ensuring our investors get the best possible returns and rights across scenarios. We monitor the performance of our portfolio companies and share the report/ recordings with the investors. We also take board seats/ board observer seats wherever possible which is taken up by one of the investors. In case we see any anomalies, we appoint a financial vigilator for the company," Mansinghka continued.

Mansinghka claimed that there has never been a dearth of potential ventures in the market. "We have observed an increase in the quality of innovations being launched with each passing year during our whole experience as an angel investment platform. With the knowledge we have gained over the years, we have mastered the art of discovering promising businesses as they are just getting started."

According to Mumbai Angels, during the past two years, both its new investments and next round investments have increased at a similar rate. Additionally, it will maintain its growth momentum for the rest of this year.

"We as a platform want to provide these chances to our investors who want to invest deal by deal in the companies, whether it's a seed investment or part raised for a larger round. We as a platform make sure the top companies wanting to raise money can bring them on board," stated Mansinghka.

With an active VC connect desk, Mumbai Angels makes sure that at least 20% of its portfolio is in the play for next rounds. "As we monitor our portfolio on a regular basis we are able to track the runway our investee companies have and provide timely insights on when they should initiate fund raise conversations. Our experience tells us that founders with 10-12 months of runway at any point in time are usually well equipped to weather any external headwinds," highlighted Mansinghka.

Mansinghka claimed that during these trying times, investors have become more sceptical of things like valuations, business models, and paths to profitability. Both businesses and investors stand to benefit from the market correction that is now taking place.

Stats:

No of Startups Invested in: 230+ (since inception), 66 in 2023

No of Exists: 100+ (since inception), 6 in 2023

Focus Sectors: AI, Agritech, Spacetech, Defence tech, Clean Energy, Consumer Sector, Fintech etc.

Fund Size: Mumbai Angels Network Angel Fund 1 (INR 1000 Cr + INR 200 Cr Green Shoe); MA Emerging Superstars Fund Scheme 1 (INR 300 Cr + INR 200 Cr Green Shoe)

Ticket Size: INR 50 lakh to INR 3.7 crore

Average Deal Size: INR 1.2 crore