How Investors Judge Startups Before Investing Know must know these basics to get that right investor for you startup

By Himanshu Kumar

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Need of potential investors become inevitable to support and strengthen your business effectively, if you are among startups or already running a business. But it is not so easy to persuade potential investors to take a leap of faith in you. Following mentioned things will let you know how investors judge the startup

Startup Idea

It is very important to present your Business Idea in a way that investors could relate it, try to highlight the USP of the venture so that it becomes easy for them to judge how beneficial it can be to invest in the venture.

Investors want equity ownership

Investors prefer to invest their money for a fixed commission of the business where they invested. They met all legal securities to reduce the risks to entrepreneurs. Their business empire fits between crowd funding and venture capital sources.

TAM (Total Addressable Market) is another big concern. Just because you're selling a product in a big space doesn't make you a billion dollar company. You need to execute and show you can capture a certain percentage of that market. If your TAM is too small it might mean your execution ability as a company might be lacking, or that there isn't much growth potential left in your current market.

Investors always prefer a strong team with fresh ideas

To attract the investors, startups need to have a team of innovative minds who can deliver excellent ideas while presenting your business in front of investors.

Revenue Model

Investors are very much interested in the revenue model of the startup

How unique or novel is your technology

Technology's importance is also a function of the people and tools necessary to make it. The resource market for essential components of designing and developing a product are very important to consider, given that any impact to this market could have huge ramifications on that company's ability to produce and ship products.

Maintain Transparency

While pitching your business ideas to investors, keep all the things transparent to avoid any kind of confusion in their mind in the future.

Share Future Scope of Your Business Model

Investors always prefer for a potential business & having huge possibilities of future growth. It should be easily assumed that your business model is futuristic, well planned and will deliver huge profit in future.

Every investor has their own approach, and every startup is unique. Many entrepreneurs struggle to get the funding they need to start or grow their business So keep these thing in mind so that you can easily get the potential investor who can invest in your venture.
Himanshu Kumar

Founder, Angle Paisa

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Probably Died Waiting for You to Do Your Lesson': Duolingo Says Its Mascot, Duo the Owl, Is Dead

The language app posted the news on social media Tuesday.

By Erin Davis
Leadership

This Entrepreneur's Cheat Code Gives You an Easy Talent Advantage — Are You Using It?

How a flexible talent strategy is a business skill that every entrepreneur and executive can use to drive profitability, growth and innovation

By Matthew Mottola
By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

Want to Be an Entrepreneur? Start With These 4 Simple Steps.

Check out this list of 4 things that don't require a lot of time or money, but can get you in the right frame of mind to figure out if entrepreneurship is the right fit for you.

By David Busker
Living

The Cost of Everything is Going Up, But Sam's Club Membership is 60% Off

You could save on groceries, gas, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store