Get All Access for $5/mo

Nutraceutical Skincare Brand 'I AM LOVE' Secures INR 35 Cr Seed Funding From California-based Xentel Investments The objective of the startup is to redefine the relationship between nature and science

By Prabhjeet Bhatla

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

Homegrown nutraceutical skincare brand, "I AM LOVE', announced to have received a Seed funding of INR 35 crore from a California-based angel investor Xentel Investments. Xentel Investments has taken this decision to promote the innovative approach of I AM LOVE, which has formulated a wide range of efficacious mixes made from the blend of modern Ayurveda and science.

The objective of I AM LOVE is to redefine the relationship between nature and science.

I AM LOVE came into existence in early 2020, with the aim of redefining the relationship we have with our health. We blend science and natural innovation to deliver effective, yet gentle solutions. That means working with clinically proven ingredients, natural extracts as well as best practices from Ayurveda. Our formulas are free from toxic preservatives, additives, artificial flavorings, and artificial sweeteners, and our ingredients are qualitatively sourced, the company shared.

"We have always encouraged the idea of rebuilding from within instead of promoting concealment. After experiencing the trauma of acne and oily skin for my whole adult life, I reached a conclusion that no matter whatever you apply on your skin, it cannot give you long term relief, so I and my team started to execute this mission of awareness and providing solutions to other sufferers. Xentel has raised its hand of support for our mission and we promise that we will show our gratitude through taking this initiative to the global stage," Shilpa Rathi, chief executive officer, I AM LOVE.

Xentel Investments is going to be a vital part in nurturing this revolutionary ideology and in the production of more compassionate products as no other skincare brand in India has ever followed this innovative and effective approach, the platform further commented.

Prabhjeet Bhatla

Former Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Don't Follow Your Passion to Build Wealth, Do This Instead, Says Scott Galloway

Galloway says the relationship between mastery and passion matters — and can lead to more money.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Crypto Cyberattack: Industry Players Slam WazirX's Business-First Approach

From lack of ownership in assets lost to playing the blame game, WazirX is at the receiving end of heavy criticism

By Paromita Gupta
Side Hustle

He Spent a Weekend Working on His Side Hustle in an Airbnb. Then a 'Big Breakthrough' Led to $53 Million — and Counting.

Anish Dhar, co-founder and CEO of Cortex, got the idea for the project management platform while he was an engineer at Uber.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Square Insurance, Boldfit, and Bloq Quantum Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

I Teach AI and Entrepreneurship. Here's How Entrepreneurs Can Use AI to Better Understand Their Target Customers.

Here's how entrepreneurs can leverage the power of AI to analyze customer data, extract valuable insights and make data-driven decisions.

By Erik Noyes