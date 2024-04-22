With the aim of focusing on handling payment-related difficulties, Mumbai-based SafexPay was founded in 2017 by Ravi Gupta.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Technology improvements have led to a rapid globalisation of banking and finance. This implies that everyone can do all of their banking and financial transactions in real-time while on the go, at any time, anywhere. This has led new companies to enter the market with fresh ideas, and merchants and companies now use several apps or portals wherever convenience and value are greater.

With the aim of focusing on handling payment-related difficulties, Mumbai-based SafexPay was founded in 2017 by Ravi Gupta.

According to Ravi, in the end-to-end life cycle, businesses and merchants continue to encounter difficulties with inventory management, invoicing, instruments, and payouts. Managing can be a difficult and time-consuming operation, particularly when it comes to paying several vendors at once.

"Our goal at SafexPay is to provide single-click checkout solutions to all ecommerce firms, enabling them to manage their operations effectively and efficiently by utilising numerous payment modes to facilitate smooth payments from multiple bank accounts to multiple vendors and employees," Ravi says.

In order to tackle the competitive environment in the fintech industry, the startup has developed solutions, such as the white label suite of payment aggregation platform, payout API, white-label neo-banking platform, one-click checkout, and regtech platform.

"Our white-label solutions/customised solutions provide businesses with unmatched customization options, allowing them to personalise every aspect of their payment experience to match their brand identity. This includes choosing fonts and colors, adding logos and backgrounds, payment options, features, hierarchy flows, and much more," Ravi adds.

"Additionally, we provide our partners with shorter turn-around times (TATs) for implementation of end-to-end white-label solutions, ensuring confidence and retention in just 5-7 days," he says.

The B2B fintech startup states that its cutting-edge programming languages, machine learning and data analytics skills, and technologies like facial recognition and the metaverse form the foundation of its creative financial solutions.

Ravi emphasises that their technology stack is carefully crafted to satisfy the changing demands of the financial sector while maintaining efficiency, scalability, and security.

Customers in banking, ecommerce, government, education, fintech, and other industries all welcome the offerings of the omni channel payment platform.

To achieve its goal of becoming the "Global Unified Interface/Platform" for customised solutions, the brand intends to diversify its product line, increase its market share, make investments in state-of-the-art technology, establish strategic alliances, and put the needs of its customers first.

"We are also looking to expand our market share by exploring new markets in GCC markets (currently India and UAE) and building deeper relationships with our existing customers," highlights Ravi.

Facts: