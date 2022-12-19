A Leading Publisher Shares 3 Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Write And Publish a Book

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nearly every industry is overcrowded with brands and so-called experts, so J.J. Hebert advocates that in order to set yourself apart from the crowd you should write and publish a book to become your industry's leading authority. Hebert speaks from experience, too; his brand, MindStir Media, was built upon his own success as an author. With over 100,000 copies sold of his debut book, he quickly became the go-to source for aspiring writers looking for help and tips.

Handout

Without further adieu, here are three reasons J.J. Hebert believes you should write and publish a book as an entrepreneur.

Drive sales and revenue

The most obvious reason to publish a book is to generate sales and revenue for you and your business. You might think that book sales is the only name of the game here, but you'd be surprised to learn that book sales can actually lead to tremendous business revenue. For instance, if you're a coach or speaker, you can use your successful book to sell courses or book those high-paying speaking gigs that otherwise would not have been available to you if you didn't have a book.

Many of his clients, Hebert shares, include calls to action within their books including links to landing pages and additional content outside their books to generate leads which turn into revenue. A book itself can be an amazing list builder.

Build credibility and trust

Who are you most likely to trust and buy from: an unknown entrepreneur or business or one that has written 'the book' on the topic you're searching for? A well-written and successfully published book showcases your expertise to your audience – consumers wanting to buy your products or services – and almost everyone wants to buy from the expert who wrote the book on it. Credibility is incredibly hard to earn but a book helps to expedite this process and will immediately build trust, removing much of the buying fear that many consumers face.

Share your message

If you're like most entrepreneurs, you have a message to share and a book is an ideal method to share that message with the masses, and quickly. Social media and other methods are great for sharing a message, too, but they have a limited shelf life, whereas a book lasts forever. Some entrepreneurs will even price an eBook version at 99 cents for a limited time to reach as many people as possible with their message.

The key, Hebert shares, is to get your book into as many hands as humanly possible to spread your message. To do this, you must market your book aggressively through PPC ads, book subscription websites, email blasts, podcast appearances and publicity, among other, marketing efforts. Some authors also give away their book in exchange for contact information, essentially turning the book into a lead magnet. You can later share an amplified version of your message through your email list that you've built.