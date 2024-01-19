Changing The Game In Pharma With the help of its proprietary AI engine, Espyian, Doceree has already targeted over 1 million physicians across the US. The number is close to 3 lakh in India

By Priya Kapoor

Harshit Jain MD, Founder and Global CEO, Doceree

For a long time pharma marketing was all about pharma brands getting in touch with their target audience - doctors physically. But the process involved a lot of inefficiencies both in terms of the time and money spent. But Doceree changed the game.

As there has been a gradual rise of Health Care Professionals (HCP)-only digital platforms such as medical education sites, networking sites, medical associations, and medical journals that HCPs visit to advance their professional knowledge or to connect with their peer group - on the back of their partnership with specialized ad exchanges, pharma messaging can be presented to targeted HCPs based on their search/ need on the endemic sites through programmatic tools. These tools ensure that an advertisement which is meant for physicians of a particular specialty is seen by them only, thereby reducing inefficiencies.

With the help of its proprietary AI engine, Espyian, Doceree has already targeted over 1 million physicians across the US. The number is close to 3 lakh in India.

The start-up is profitable across markets, and has grown more than 100% in the last one year with monthly revenue rising five-fold between the Series A funding in April 2022 and now.

The company recently raised $35 million in Series B, and is striving towards expanding significantly across the globe in the next two years.

TECH SPECS

•Year of inception: 2019

•No. of employees: 100+

•External funding received so far: $48 million

•Major clients: Working with top 10 pharma brands, globally.

•Any IP developed/ patented: ESPIYAN
Priya Kapoor

Feature Editor

Priya holds more than a decade of experience in journalism. She has worked on various beats and was chosen as a Road Safety Fellow in 2018, wherein she produced many in-depth & insightful features on road crashes in India. She writes on startups, personal finance and Web3. Outside of work, she likes gardening, driving and reading. She can be reached at her email id: kpriya@entrepreneurindia.com

 

 

 

