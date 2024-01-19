With the help of its proprietary AI engine, Espyian, Doceree has already targeted over 1 million physicians across the US. The number is close to 3 lakh in India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For a long time pharma marketing was all about pharma brands getting in touch with their target audience - doctors physically. But the process involved a lot of inefficiencies both in terms of the time and money spent. But Doceree changed the game.

As there has been a gradual rise of Health Care Professionals (HCP)-only digital platforms such as medical education sites, networking sites, medical associations, and medical journals that HCPs visit to advance their professional knowledge or to connect with their peer group - on the back of their partnership with specialized ad exchanges, pharma messaging can be presented to targeted HCPs based on their search/ need on the endemic sites through programmatic tools. These tools ensure that an advertisement which is meant for physicians of a particular specialty is seen by them only, thereby reducing inefficiencies.

With the help of its proprietary AI engine, Espyian, Doceree has already targeted over 1 million physicians across the US. The number is close to 3 lakh in India.

The start-up is profitable across markets, and has grown more than 100% in the last one year with monthly revenue rising five-fold between the Series A funding in April 2022 and now.

The company recently raised $35 million in Series B, and is striving towards expanding significantly across the globe in the next two years.

TECH SPECS

•Year of inception: 2019

•No. of employees: 100+

•External funding received so far: $48 million

•Major clients: Working with top 10 pharma brands, globally.

•Any IP developed/ patented: ESPIYAN