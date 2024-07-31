The firm backs over 50 startups, including four unicorns: Moglix, Livspace, Kredivo Group, and Builder.ai, including a mix of seed, Series A, and later-stage investments across India and Southeast Asia.

Amit Anand, Founding Partner and Managing Director of Jungle Ventures, began his investment journey in 2012 with a modest USD 10 million fund.

Recognizing the unique challenges in India and Southeast Asia, the firm pivoted to tech-enabled solutions addressing local gaps, focusing on financial inclusion, access to credit, and regional consumer needs.

According to Anand, the firm has raised four funds to date, minted a unicorn every year since 2020, expanded from one office in Singapore to four local offices across the region in Singapore, Bangalore, Jakarta, and Ho Chi Minh City, and grown to a team of 44.

The firm backs over 50 startups, including four unicorns: Moglix, Livspace, Kredivo Group, and Builder.ai, including a mix of seed, Series A, and later-stage investments across India and Southeast Asia.

Anand says, "Each success story within our portfolio reinforces my commitment to finding and supporting the next wave of ambitious founders going after big problems."

By offering more than just capital, Jungle Ventures claims to assist startups in areas such as financial modeling, talent acquisition, and strategic guidance, helping companies like Livspace and Moglix grow significantly.

Investment Thesis and Market Focus

Jungle Ventures' investment thesis centers on partnering with founders to build companies capable of scaling into regional and global leaders. They seek sizable local market opportunities with potential for cross-border expansion, focusing on sectors like SaaS, B2B, SME, globaltech, consumer tech, edtech, and healthcare.

Leap, Atomberg, Walko Food, The Ayurveda Experience, RED.Health, Sociolla, RedDoorz, Betterplace, Turtlemint, NirogStreet, ShowroomB2B, Evermos, KiotViet, inFeedo, AMP, and Sleek are among some of its portfolio companies.

"We also have emerging champions including Atomberg, The Ayurveda Experience, BetterPlace, Vayana, and more," adds Anand.

Anand emphasises that they have a history of successful exits, some of which were carried out during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The first-of-its-kind transactions, Pokkt (exited to Anymind Group), PaySense (exited to Naspers-owned PayU), and Tradegecko (exited to Intuit), were carried out during a period when the macroenvironment was drastically disturbed.

Outlook for FY 2024–25

Looking ahead, Amit expects a robust pipeline of deals in India and Southeast Asia, driven by supportive policies, improving infrastructure, and tech-savvy populations.

"We're particularly interested in tapping into the homogeneous market segments where scalability is evident due to similarities in supply, demand, consumer behaviour, socio-economics, and urban infrastructure," Anand comments.

