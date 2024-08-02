Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Unlike traditional investors, We Founder Circle is committed to not just providing capital but actively shaping the futures of startups, particularly in Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV cities, collectively known as Bharat.

"We Founder Circle's journey has been quite a ride, filled with innovation and dedication. We started in October 2020 with a unique mission. We didn't just want to provide money to startups; we wanted to help shape their future," says Gaurav VK Singhvi, Co-founder of We Founder Circle.

"Our success isn't just about numbers; it's about making a real impact. We work with startups at different stages of their journey, starting with promising founders while they're still in university," shares Singhvi.

Bridging the Gap in Bharat

Recognizing the untapped potential in smaller cities, WFC has travelled to over 70 cities in the past 36 months, educating local entrepreneurs and investors about startup ecosystems and early-stage investing. Through workshops and startup mixers in universities, the Mumbai-based firm claims to have significantly increased the awareness and participation of these regions in the startup scene.

Singhvi adds, "Because of what we've done, more than 50% of the investors in our community are now from these smaller cities. This shows that we're making a positive change in these places. We're giving people the knowledge and connections they need to make their startup ideas come to life."

Innovative platforms and strategic growth

WFC leverages technology through platforms like invstt.com to simplify angel investing, and with Avinya Ventures, a SEBI-registered venture capital fund, they have expanded their capabilities. This dual approach of nurturing founders and educating investors has created a robust and inclusive community.

Investment philosophy and success stories

WFC's investment thesis revolves around the concept of founder-market fit.

According to Singhvi, they evaluate startups based on the founders' knowledge, experience, passion, and attitude, along with the market's size and growth potential.

"A founder who possesses a combination of these qualities is more likely to be qualified as a capable and driven entrepreneur," he says.

This approach has led to investments in over 120 startups, including notable names like Zypp Electric, BluSmart, Anveshan, Hesa, Oben EV, Vidyakul, AyushPay, Kazam, and YPay.

"WFC doesn't just stop at funding; we provide ongoing support by connecting startups with the right partners, distributors, and experts, participating in multiple investment rounds to ensure continued growth," states Singhvi.

This comprehensive support system is further strengthened by EvolveX, their seed investment arm, and Avinya Ventures, their VC fund.

Looking Ahead: Investment outlook for 2024–25

Singhvi shares, "We anticipate investment activity to pick pace, especially during the second half of 2024, as the global economic situation is set to improve, with significant dry powder available with investors on account of the hectic exit activity witnessed in 2023.

WFC expects sectors like hospitality, healthcare, and data centres to offer diverse investment opportunities.

