The digital e-commerce platform Flipkart Group announced that its B2B businesses Flipkart Wholesale and Best Price cash-and-carry stores have witnessed an increased uptake of e-commerce in 2020.

The digital B2B marketplace of the homegrown Flipkart Group and 29 Best Price wholesale stores have further said to have facilitated growth for small kiranas by offering a wide range of selections at affordable prices.

"As India's leading omnichannel B2B marketplace, we strive towards making e-commerce inclusive for every small kirana and drive growth for every MSME in the country," stated Adarsh Menon, senior vice-president and head, Flipkart Wholesale and Walmart India, while speaking on the increasing adoption of e-commerce at its B2B businesses this year.

The e-commerce app which currently offers fashion to retailers across 23 cities has also just launched the grocery category in Delhi-NCR on its platform.

The company maintains that the platform has registered a 50 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) growth in fashion category suppliers and has enabled 250,000 listings on its platform since its launch, delivering a major boost to MSMEs in the country and helping realize the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"As the entire retail ecosystem was grappling with unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, suppliers and buyers came together seamlessly to unlock the potential of technology and e-commerce," Menon explains.

Throughout the year, Best Price cash-and-carry business worked closely with its supplier partners on transportation and logistics and ramped up e-commerce and delivery capabilities to ensure members could order and receive products conveniently amidst the pandemic.

"At Best Price, during the lockdown, we encouraged members to place orders on our e-commerce platform and have products delivered to them. We also launched a revamped Best Price app and website and saw order volumes surge through our e-commerce channels. Our members adapted very quickly to ordering online and we believe this trend will continue going forward," he adds.

The e-commerce company has maintained 90 per cent m-o-m growth in transactions on its platform. Encouraging trends have emerged from retailers in small towns who have taken e-commerce as a preferred mode to do business at ease.

One in every five customers on the app is from tier II or tier III cities, the company said.

The app also told to have seen 75 per cent m-o-m growth in the customer base in the kirana space.

"Flipkart Wholesale, launched in September, has also seen tremendous success from retailers who can now order fashion products just at the touch of a button. We have consistently worked towards creating an ecosystem that serves kiranas' growing needs and helping Indian MSMEs access the pan-India market more effectively and we will step up our efforts in the coming year as well," Menon further said.

Despite the challenging business environment posed by the pandemic, Best Price launched a new store in October in Tirupati to cater to HORECA across the nation. The launch of the store made certain of the retail ecosystem to have an omnichannel option for retailers who are continually looking for avenues for business continuity, a statement released by the company said.

The Flipkart Group includes group companies that count Flipkart, Myntra, and Flipkart Wholesale. Together with Myntra, an active player in the online fashion market, and now Flipkart Wholesale, the giant plans to continue to steer the transformation of commerce in India through technology.