The production of two-wheelers, like many other industrial processes, generates a variety of waste products that, if not managed properly, can have significant environmental impacts.

The electric vehicle market has emerged as a solution to reduce carbon emission and make the transportation infrastructure sustainable. However, the surge in EVs has introduced a new dimension to the complex environmental challenge, the potential proliferation of e-waste through the batteries that power these vehicles.

While working towards sustainability, focusing just on building electric vehicles is not enough but industry has to be committed to revolutionising the production process to minimize waste and environmental impact.

Where most of the electric vehicles manufacturers claim that the waste generated in the production of electric vehicle is as low as zero and many admit that they only assemble the product on the plant and the waste management is being done by third party, there are few start-ups which are managing their e-waste properly and contributing towards a greener future.

PURE EV is deeply committed to integrating sustainability into every facet of two-wheeler production process. It recognizes that responsible waste management is crucial for the environment and have implemented comprehensive initiatives to address the various types of waste generated during manufacturing.

"We collaborate with certified recycling companies specializing in the safe and efficient recycling of batteries and cells. PURE is one of the first companies to be running a battery buyback offers to all its consumers ensuring that the degraded/unused batteries are reused/recycled," said Rohit Vadera, CEO, PURE EV.

He said that carton boxes used in the operations are sent to companies that transform them into new, usable boxes. This process reduces waste and conserves natural resources.

"Our dedication to sustainability is not just a compliance measure but a core aspect of our business philosophy. By integrating these sustainable practices into our operations, we aim to lead by example and inspire a wider adoption of environmentally responsible manufacturing processes within the industry," Vadera added.

Speaking on the same, Amit Raj Singh, Founder And Managing Director, Gemopai said that Gemopai focuses on sustainable manufacturing techniques catering to the electric vehicle industry.

"We primarily strive for efficient manufacturing processes with minimal waste generation, the application of appropriate technology, and resource management to avoid wastes and additional materials. Our holistic approach to recycling processes deals with electronic components specific to EVs, such as metals, plastics, and lithium batteries, and transports the waste to authorized recycling centers for repurposing," he added.

The company works with other EV manufacturers and industry partners by sharing best practices in sustainable EV manufacturing through industry forums, workshops, and joint ventures.

With stringent sustainability criteria in place across our supply chain, suppliers are encouraged to adhere to these standards to foster a culture of sustainability throughout the EV industry. Gemopai reaches out to the wider community through awareness campaigns and runs independent sustainability projects by supporting local environmental initiatives that look towards a sustainable future.

The company believes in maintaining transparency in its operations, hence follows a stringent practice of reporting its environmental impact and progress regularly. "We also invest in disruptive technology with an eye on green technology and work with a collaborative approach to a sustainable EV future," Amit said.

Meanwhile, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Oben Electric says that sustainability is at the heart of our operations. "We're not just focused on building electric vehicles; we're committed to revolutionizing the production process to minimize waste and environmental impact," she added.

She further said, "We were among the first in India to adopt Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) technology for our electric motorcycles, which have a longer lifespan and eliminate the need for environmentally destructive mining of Cobalt and Nickel, significantly reducing electronic waste."

According to her, the production process of the company is designed to minimize waste through lean manufacturing practices, reducing scrap and rework.

The company prioritizes LFP batteries, minimizing waste, and promoting responsible production practices, it is setting a new standard for sustainable electric vehicle manufacturing in India.