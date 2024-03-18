Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a world where innovation knows no bounds, the emergence of Generative AI stands as a testament to the limitless potential of technology. At the intersection of machine learning and creativity, Generative AI transcends traditional boundaries, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements across various sectors. Let's understand how we are going to deploy AI in our business and organisations which would be worthy and would not put our organisations at risk.

In this article, we share opinions from the experts from the industry on how we can make sure that data provided by the AI is accurate and in high quality. They were talking at Entrepreneur India's flagship event Tech & Innovation Summit 2024 on March 8 and 9 in Bangalore.

Augmenting Human Dominance

According to Siddhesh Naik, Country Leader, Data, AI & Automation software, Technology Sales, IBM India & South Asia, AI is not about replacing the human but it's about augmenting the human dominance. "Yes, there is a good amount of re-skilling coming in as we go through this journey but it is about how do we augment the human intelligence and take it to the next level to improve productivity, consumer experience and others," he said.

He believes that the AI brings ability to do a lot of work with minimal amount of data in a very short period of time. However, he admits that AI also brings an amount of risks as well. "The foundation of model is trained on data which in the open domain. When it comes into my organisation, I don't know what element of the training is coming and how do I ensure what it response you which is where the whole governance comes and it becomes extremely important on how do I put guardrails ensuring that it is trained on data which relevant to my enterprise," he said.

Logic Rather Than Syntex

Rahul Tyagi, Co-Founder, Safe Security said that it is all about Logic rather than syntax when it comes to AI. "I think in sometime every organisation will with respect to their industry, they will be having their LL model. On top of that, every organisation will be having certain compliances to follow and it will be very industry specific," Tyagi said.

Applicability

"I have an experience of 10 years with my company and every three-four years something comes up and it is to be cloud, big data, and, blockchain but settlement comes when you know a version of technology is applicable to you. The applicability of that technology for you as an organisation or as a CTO is absolutely essential, Pankit Desai, Co-Founder and CEO, Sequretek.

Downside

When we talk about developing a technology that will host a variety of AI applications, I think it is very important that organisations take ethical AI very seriously, Dr. Priyanka Sharma, Director of Software Engineering. Fujitsu Research of India, and heading MONAKA R&D Unit said.

"Ethical AI is all about using the right regulation and right people who can look into the diversity aspects of the data set which you are using to train the model," she added.