⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

India Needs USD 1 trillion By 2030 To Achieve Climate Change Adaptation Target: IFC Collaboration between public, private, and philanthropic capital is critical for unlocking development gains and addressing massive global challenges.

By Priyanka Tanwer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: Freepik

India needs around USD 1 trillion by 2030 to achieve its climate change adaptation target and will have to go for blended concessional finance to mobilize private investments.

"As per estimates in India's long-term low emission development strategy, submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2022, the country needs tens of billions of dollars by 2050 to ultimately achieve net zero by 2070. Based on updated NDCs, India's adaptation finance requirements stand at around $1 trillion by 2030," International Finance Corporation said in its report.

A joint report by IFC and the International Energy Agency called for the scaling up of private finance for clean energy in emerging and developing economies as the public funding of this magnitude could be difficult to allocate, especially because of the need to route limited public funds towards immediate social priorities and contingencies.

"Investments need to more than triple from USD 770 billion in 2022 to USD 2.2-2.8 trillion per year by the early 2030s to help emerging markets reach their energy and climate goals. Around 60 per cent of this will need to come from the private sector," the report stated.

Accordingly, there are several innovative financing instruments that can unlock private sector climate-related investments and blended concessional finance for climate is the one which has become a powerful tool to mobilize private investments.

Collaboration between public, private, and philanthropic capital is critical for unlocking development gains and addressing massive global challenges such as climate change.

"There is a need to access stable funding sources to meet these commitments and develop a broader and more mature sustainable finance ecosystem," Wendy Werner, Country Head, India, IFC stated.

She said that it was imperative to boost efforts to mobilize sustainable finance to build a green and resilient economy, and the financial sector has a key role to play in scaling up climate finance in order to set India squarely on the net-zero path.

As Per Government of India estimates, the country needs to scale up climate investments from USD 18 billion per year to USD 170 billion per year to achieve its net-zero targets.
Priyanka Tanwer

Feature Writer

With eight years of experience covering various beats for the digital and print media, now covering electric vehicles and sustainability for Entrepreneur India, keeping a nose for innovation and new technology in this futuristic sector.     

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Science & Technology

6 Practical Ways Entrepreneurs Can Supercharge Their Business With Technology in 2024

Entrepreneurs need to embrace technology to remain competitive and relevant in rapidly evolving industries. Here are six practical ways to integrate it into business operations.

By Nicholas Leighton
Business News

Dollar General Store Closes After Entire Staff Quits on Same Day

A Dollar General store in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, was forced to close over the weekend.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Here's the SEO Combination You Need to Win Google's Algorithm

For an online presence that delivers results and high rankings long term, create a strategy that focuses on combining SEO best practices and E-E-A-T guidelines — here's how.

By Summit Ghimire
Personal Finance

She Started A Company At 19. Now It's Valued At $200 Million, and She's Launching A New Media Brand to Help Others Achieve "Financial Freedom"

The Newsette founder Daniella Pierson is launching a new company called Be a Breadwinner.

By Jason Feifer
Marketing

Chatbots vs. Virtual Assistants — Which is Better? A Complete Guide For Your Business Needs

You must align each AI technology with your unique goals to deliver an experience that attracts customers.

By Dmitrii Khasanov