Tata Group To Create Five Lakh Jobs By 2030 Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced plans for 500,000 new jobs in manufacturing in the next five years

Tata Group plans to create 500,000 manufacturing jobs over the next five years as it scales operations across sectors, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of the conglomerate, said in a letter to the company employees.

In his opening remarks, Chandrasekaran described 2024 as another unpredictable year. "Globally, 2024 was defined by military conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan, and exacerbating humanitarian crises in Europe, West Asia, and Africa, as well as the citizen-led movements in Bangladesh and South Korea," he said.

He highlighted the continued impact of political changes on domestic and foreign policies, especially concerning immigration, technology, and global trade.

He said that India is moving towards a golden age in manufacturing, "Our group plans to create 500,000 manufacturing jobs over the next five years," he said. The group currently has 10.28 lakh employees.

From semiconductors and electric vehicles to solar equipment, these job openings will be spread across key sectors and among other critical hardware industries. "This is in addition to the many services jobs we expect to introduce across retail, tech services, airlines, and hospitality, among other sectors," he explained.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata, he said the former chairperson of the Tata Group was a man whose personality, integrity and strategic vision shaped our business for a generation. "Our group has lost an irreplaceable role model and leader. And I have lost a cherished mentor and friend," he added.
