Tips To Engage And Retain the Best Candidates In The Recruitment Process

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The role of a Human Resources (HR) professional can vary depending on the organization and the specific job title. From identifying the most suitable of candidates to hiring the best ones for the organization, the role of the HR vertical is varied. However, in general, the primary responsibility of an HR professional is to manage the human capital of an organization.

When it comes to recruitment of workforce, the Talent Acquisition team is responsible for identifying the requirements, sourcing profiles, screening resumes and applications for relevance, interviewing potential candidates, coordinating with the business, and making job offers for the right fit. From the employer's point of view, one of the biggest challenges during this selection phase is to retain the interest of the candidate who will also be scouting for competitive offers by several other potential employers. That said, engaging and retaining the best of candidates during the recruitment process is a key responsibility of Talent Acquisition team.

Craft a compelling job description

Start by creating an engaging job description that accurately reflects the role and the company culture. Make sure the job description highlights the unique benefits of working at your company and what sets it apart from the competition. Additionally, streamline the application process. Make the application process as seamless as possible. Ensure that the application form is user-friendly, easy to navigate and takes a reasonable amount of time to complete.

Communication - The golden rule

Frequently communicating and engaging with a candidate reflects the interest of an organization in hiring. Keep the candidate informed about the recruitment process, respond to their questions and concerns in a timely manner, and provide them with feedback throughout the process. Responding to candidates on time and sharing feedback, positive or negative, will go a long way in retaining and engaging candidates. As a candidate, response from the employer is crucial and builds trust towards the organization. During the process of evaluation, it is ideal if frequent mails and messages are sent from the employer, making the candidate feel valued. Additionally, a quick orientation prior to onboarding will help a candidate know more about the company, their fellow teammates, preparing them for the days ahead.

Transparent communication about the work culture at the organisation

Build a strong employer brand to attract and retain top talent. Showcase your company culture, values, and mission in your communication with candidates. Workspace culture is synonymous to a company's personality and image in the market. In fact, the culture of an organization is equally or more important for a candidate than the role in itself. Candidates are curious to know about the company's values, security, perks, and benefits. Giving them access to this information will help build interest towards the organisation. Additionally, candidates also have the potential to be the brand ambassadors of the organization.

That said, it is crucial to understand the psychology of a candidate. Screening of candidates is a necessary step to recognize their belief, behavior and values, in order to have a cohesive and productive relationship between the employee and employer.

Training programs for the recruiting team

The hiring managers and recruiters who are essentially the first point of contact for candidates should be well trained to recognize talent, and have good conversational skills, most importantly empathy while speaking with candidates. Having upskilling and talent acquisition training programs for recruiters will help them understand the core of the business and the expectations of the employing organization. Since it is deemed that the recruiting managers from Business are strong on the technical aspects, the behavioral event interview is a training which is essential to the recruiting team which helps find out the cultural fit.

A glimpse of life at the future work place

From the moment the candidate applies to the time they are offered the job, ensure that the candidate has a positive experience with your company. During an interview, a candidate spends several hours at an organization, giving them a glimpse of life and culture at the workplace. The candidate wait time before and between interviews, the hospitality shown to the candidate once they reach the venue (offering Tea, Coffee, seating), and the office environment (employee dress code, washrooms, office setup, and office energy) play a crucial role in the candidate's decision making process when considering the job offer. On the other hand, this will also help set the right atmosphere to help enable the employer to determine if a candidate's skills, experience and personality meet the job's requirements. It also helps the employer assess whether a candidate would likely fit in with the corporate culture.

In summary, engaging and retaining the best candidates during the recruitment process is essential for a company's success. By hiring the right people and keeping them engaged and motivated, a company can achieve its strategic goals, increase productivity, reduce absenteeism, reduce retention costs, and create a positive work environment that benefits everyone.