Typically, the Gurugram-based firm invests at the seed to series A stages, with an average ticket size ranging from INR 25 lakh to INR 3 crore.

Vijay Singh Rathore's journey as an investor has been dynamic and rewarding since co-founding Soonicorn Ventures (SV) in January 2022. With a clear mission to democratise quality startup investments, SV claims to have built a robust platform of over 2,500 investors, including HNIs, VC/PE funds, family offices, and angel networks.

Over the past two years, SV has backed more than 40 startups, a testament to its commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship.

"Receiving the SEBI licence for a CAT-1 Angel Fund in August 2023 was a pivotal moment, enhancing SV's capacity to support early-stage startups with necessary funding and strategic guidance," says Vijay Singh Rathore, Co-founder of Soonicorn Ventures.

According to Rathore, they target sectors where technology can be transformative and prioritise strong founding teams with clear visions and execution capabilities.

Under Vijay's leadership, SV has made over 40 investments in diverse sectors. Notable startups include Zypp Electric, ZingBus, Samosa Party, Dharaksha, Burger Singh, Skylark Drones, and Skye Air.

For FY 2024–25, Vijay is optimistic about the startup ecosystem, particularly in electric mobility, sustainable technologies, and digital platforms enhancing operational efficiencies.

"Significant potential is also seen in AI-driven solutions. SV's focus will be on startups that not only show strong growth potential but also contribute to societal well-being and environmental sustainability," Rathore adds.

One notable success story involves facilitating a partnership between two portfolio companies. A gig platform with over 2,500 workers helped an HR and payroll company reach a broad user base through a strategic collaboration, accelerating growth for both startups.

"SV facilitated a partnership between these two companies, enabling the HR tech company to utilise the gig platform's workforce to reach their extensive user base. This strategic collaboration not only accelerated growth for both startups but also created synergies that benefited their broader user bases," says Rathore.

