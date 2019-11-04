You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Explaining about the government's aim to achieve the $5 Trillion economy, Additional Secretary to Ministry of Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises, Ram Mohan Mishra tells how administration is forging ahead with developmental ideas. He shared his perception about business world and disseminated his views on how we should utilize our culture and history in business sphere. According to him, Ministry of MSME has started an initiative "Udayam Sakhi Portal' which would encourage women entrepreneurs to get their business ideas promoted.