"We Should Contribute To the Green Economy": Additional Secretary, MSME, Ram Mohan Mishra Ministry of MSME has started an initiative 'Udayam Sakhi Portal' which would encourage women entrepreneurs to get their business ideas promoted.

By Vinayak Sharma

Explaining about the government's aim to achieve the $5 Trillion economy, Additional Secretary to Ministry of Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises, Ram Mohan Mishra tells how administration is forging ahead with developmental ideas. He shared his perception about business world and disseminated his views on how we should utilize our culture and history in business sphere. According to him, Ministry of MSME has started an initiative "Udayam Sakhi Portal' which would encourage women entrepreneurs to get their business ideas promoted.

Earlier this year, Ministry of Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (MSME) has launched an online portal "MSME SAMBANDH' (http://sambandh.msme.gov.in) in which procurement from CPSE (Central public service sectors) is monitored. Adding into it, MSME has launched this portal (http://samadhaan.msme.gov.in) to assist the department and related entities in monitoring the cases of delayed payment.
