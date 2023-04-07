What is Apple's Approach for the Metaverse?

Apple is yet to confirm the rumours of it launching a long-rumoured VR or virtual reality glass at its annual Worlwide Developers Conference in June

Metaverse has been a hot topic for a while now. While the ecosystem continues to gather pace, Apple's competition has continued to grow in the sector. The likes of Meta, Google and Sony have already capitalised on the tailwinds of the ecosystem.

Apple is yet to confirm the rumours of it launching a long-rumoured VR or virtual reality glass at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Tim Cook, CEO, Apple in an interview with GQ said, "I'm not interested in putting together pieces of somebody else's stuff." He indicated that there were serious critics of the iPhone and Apple watch.

Cook added to the rumour as he said 'AR' is exciting. He added that Apple had a history of going its way with innovations, regardless of doubters and critics.

He did not reveal any plans for the long-rumoured eyewear. However, focussing broadly on the promise of AR and VR, he defended the time it would take to release a product in the market.

Apple's approach has been steady which cannot be said for its counterparts like Meta. Meta's journey in the sector has been tumultuous even though it is a leader in the market. Meta came into existence after the buzz started getting real around the Metaverse. However, post 18 months of renaming the company, the tech giant has witnessed major backlash from people for laying off tens of thousands of people to keep its metaverse dream alive.

Google has also witnessed a similar trajectory as the Google Glass project was seen mothballed recently. The Google Glass project was a decade-long effort by the search engine giant which failed to live up to the hype.

"Apple is going to try and put a spin on it, and lead others to water. We all know once Apple gets into something, others follow," said Carolina Milanesi, creative strategies analyst, Apple.

The metaverse hardware market remains uncharted territory for Apple as the tech giant is yet to make a move in the space.