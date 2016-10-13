Why Do You Need These 'Word of the Day' Applications

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you are told that you are not a good fit for an organization just because of English language, it hurts. Not only in any organization but also in day to day communication, when you meet "Grammar Nazi' people, you feel you ought to slap some excellent English phrase they wouldn't understand. It happens with many of us; trust me, there is nothing to be sad about. It is learnable. It feels so soothing and relaxing when you can comfortably communicate with your colleagues and acquaintances.

Don't panic, take a deep breath. We have got the solution for it. Technology has advanced and so should we, shouldn't we? The smartphone applications have become smarter and here are some mind blowing mobile apps that will nourish and nurture your vocabulary.

They call it "Word of the day' as the concept is elementary and simplest- to make you aware about one word you wouldn't have heard or read before, generally. Let us make a sojourn to sprinkle "Word-Shower'. Every application has its specialty; you can choose it as per your preference.

Learn one interesting word daily and improve your English vocabulary.

One Word a Day

It shows the meaning of the word in your mother tongue as it currently supports 54 languages. You will be able to adjust speech speed and can listen to its meaning. It has more than 10 k downloads. It can run over the Android apps having minimum version 2.3.Come on, what are you waiting for download this app?

Word of the day

In this application, every day it will suggest you a new word with its explanation. So, you will be able to impress your friends and family with your new dictionary. Fascinating, isn't it? It has more than 5k downloads. It can run over the Android apps having minimum version 4.0.

Word of the Day! By Bryce Canyon

This app will allow you to "star" and favorite and share the best words with your friends. It includes new words from the sources:Dictionary.com, Oxford English Dictionary, WordSpy, MedTerms, Yahoo! Education, The Learning Network, The Free Dictionary, Merriam-Webster, and Latin Word of the Day. It will alert you when there are new words. It has more than 100 k downloads. It can run over the Android apps having minimum version 4.0. This application is updated recently in September.

A Word A Day Digest

Install this widget on the home screen of your app. This app includes the definition of the word and a few example sentences. The good thing about this is that you can also browse the entire history. It has more than 10 k downloads. It can run over the Android apps having minimum version 4.0. It is only of size 493 kb.

Word of the Day Today

Powered by the Wordnik English dictionary reference, this is a simple free app which displays a new word with definition, pronunciation, etymology, overlaid instructions, word history, example usage and usage for each day of the week and on demand. It has more than 10 k downloads. It can run over the Android apps having minimum version 4.4.

Vocabulary Builder

Build your vocabulary with Magoosh's free vocabulary game for your Android phone or tablet. This app gives you free access to all of Magoosh's general, GRE, SAT, and TOEFL vocab quizzes. It has more than 1000k downloads. It can run over the Android apps having minimum version 2.1.

Created by experts, Designed for fun and learning that really sticks