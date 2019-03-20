Pratik Kanada
CEO, 360 Degree Technosoft
CEO of 360 Degree Technosoft, a mobile app development company. Writes about Leadership, Start-up Quests, Social Media, Latest Tech Trends and Mobile Applications.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Why You Should Use React Native For Mobile App Development
The simple answer is that developers have to create one single code that works for all platforms: Android and iOS
Educational App Development: Increasing Demand During Coronavirus Pandemic
According to a report from Statista, education is the second category in demand during COVID-19 pandemic
On-Demand Services: How Are They Helpful During Coronavirus Pandemic
In this modern era of technology, users are turning more and more towards on-demand apps during this outbreak
How Can A Productivity App Help You Be Organized?
Productivity apps save things-to-do list and are accessible from anywhere at any time
Mobile Apps That Every Entrepreneur Must Have
If as a mobile app developer, you are targeting entrepreneurs as your end-user, this can be a useful guide
How Entrepreneurs Measure Their Daily Productivity?
You need to prioritize your work list, that is going to help
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-