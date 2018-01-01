Pratik Kanada

Pratik Kanada

Guest Writer
CEO, 360 Degree Technosoft

CEO of 360 Degree Technosoft, a mobile app development company. Writes about Leadership, Start-up Quests, Social Media, Latest Tech Trends and Mobile Applications.

Unproductive Habits: The Bog For Entrepreneurs
Time Management

Unproductive Habits: The Bog For Entrepreneurs

Time management is a great skill to develop if you don't have it already
4 min read
Simplest Ways To Overcome Entrepreneurial Challenges When the Going Gets Tough
Challenges

Simplest Ways To Overcome Entrepreneurial Challenges When the Going Gets Tough

A little bit of time and some efforts can make things right
4 min read
Are Native Apps the Future of the Programming Word?
Coding

Are Native Apps the Future of the Programming Word?

Keeping in consideration the flexibility of multiple platforms, the end result always comes on the side of web-based apps which need to be coded just once but can run on both the platform Android and IOS
4 min read
How To Combat The Common Entrepreneurial Challenges?
Challenges

How To Combat The Common Entrepreneurial Challenges?

Let's discuss the challenges every Entrepreneur faces and how to resolve these challenges as a Businessman
4 min read
How Can an Entrepreneur Keep Himself Charged?
Entrepreneurs

How Can an Entrepreneur Keep Himself Charged?

Small little changes in the routine can help you stay charged
4 min read
How Can Young Entrepreneurs Motivate Themselves?
Inspiration

How Can Young Entrepreneurs Motivate Themselves?

Equilibrium in life is the key to success and that goes with work and leisure as well
4 min read
Here's How You Can Build a Robust Game Plan For Your Business
Entrepreneurship

Here's How You Can Build a Robust Game Plan For Your Business

Your operations can be streamlined by following these simple things
3 min read
When Should You Wave Goodbye to the Incoming Opportunity?
Opportunity

When Should You Wave Goodbye to the Incoming Opportunity?

There are circumstances when the opportunity looks extremely luring and beneficial for the short-term gains, but when it comes to long-term, there are huge pitfalls waiting for you
4 min read
Important Marketing Tactics Solopreneurs Should Follow
Entrepreneurs

Important Marketing Tactics Solopreneurs Should Follow

Connecting with the customers emotionally in a business is very important if you want to make them permanent ones and don't let them plunge to your competitors
4 min read
Don't Let your Mobile App Users Slip With these Sloppy Features
Apps

Don't Let your Mobile App Users Slip With these Sloppy Features

The most prevalent reasons for app uninstall are slow responsiveness and frequent app crash
4 min read
Have You Ingrained Health Apps in Your Daily Life?
Health

Have You Ingrained Health Apps in Your Daily Life?

If you are in the middle of some health issue, considering tips from health app is not the intelligent way to deal the problem
4 min read
A Step-wise Guide to the Process of Data Cleaning
data cleaning

A Step-wise Guide to the Process of Data Cleaning

Manual sorting is a cumbersome affair and takes a lot of time so, it is important to shift to data automation
4 min read
How Important is Data for Effective App Marketing Strategies
Data Analysis

How Important is Data for Effective App Marketing Strategies

Accurate and reliable data is of paramount importance for a mobile app development company
3 min read
How can Busy Entrepreneurs Create a Work-life Balance
Work-Life Balance

How can Busy Entrepreneurs Create a Work-life Balance

You cannot bring a change until you give the gift of time to hunt the change
4 min read
How Can Location Data Contribute to Uplifting App Growth Strategy?
App Developers

How Can Location Data Contribute to Uplifting App Growth Strategy?

Location data is nothing but the data which entails insights around the audience movement
4 min read
