On asking V Noushad why did he establish Walkaroo in 2012, he simply and earnestly responds, "to democratize fashion by offering high-quality footwear at an affordable price." Conceptualized in the small city of Coimbatore, Walkaroo has now evolved into a renowned brand across the country with an extensive portfolio, including slippers, sandals, flip-flops, casual shoes, and formal shoes.

With 14 manufacturing units across six states producing about 5lakh pairs of footwear daily, Walkaroo's core goal lies in catering to Indian middle-class consumers. So, does hailing from a small city act as a hindrance to achieving its goals? Certainly not, "With a vision to revolutionize the footwear industry in India, the real target of Walkaroo is tier 2 and tier 3 towns. So being from a small town actually helped us to connect with our real target audience and understand their needs and preferences," shares V Noushad, CEO, Founder, Walkaroo International Pvt Ltd.

However, the brand counts the unorganized nature of the industry as one of its key hurdles. "The industry was dominated by unbranded manufacturers, making it challenging for a new entrant like Walkaroo to carve out a niche and gain market share," he adds. It has roped in actors Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh as its brand ambassadors to appeal to the masses.

Since its establishment, Walkaroo has witnessed a growth rate of over 12 per cent annually, surpassing the industry average. It has established its robust presence overseas. In 2018, the footwear brand entered the Bangladesh market. In order to stay one step ahead of its competitors, Walkaroo has understood consumer preference and is adopting it accordingly, "Walkaroo itself has established itself as the best brand in the open footwear category. Presently, we have observed a shift in customer preferences towards closed footwear or shoes. In order to meet this demand, we are setting up a new sports shoe design studio and increasing our manufacturing capabilities for sports shoes."

So, what does Walkaroo plan further? It is planning to set up a manufacturing facility in Tanzania in the coming year. It is also set to launch its new plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

Factsheet:

>> Year of inception of the company- 2012

>> No. of employees- 1050 Staff and 7000+ Workmen

>> Head office location- Coimbatore