In 2009, at the age of 25, Joita joined the family jewellery business and is now the Director and Head of Design and Marketing at Senco Gold and Diamonds. It's a bit daunting and terrifying, to join a family business and lead it, but Sen was determined to take the legacy ahead.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The foundation of Senco Gold and Diamonds was laid back in 1994 by Sankar Sen in Kolkata. Cut to 29 years later, the brand is being helmed by the second generation husband-wife duo- Suvankar Sen and Joita Sen.

In 2009, at the age of 25, Joita joined the family jewellery business and is now the Director and Head of Design and Marketing at Senco Gold and Diamonds. It's a bit daunting and terrifying, to join a family business and lead it, but Sen was determined to take the legacy ahead.

One defining moment according to her was with her late fatherin- law Sankar Sen, "I sat across from my late father-in-law - who I used to call Baba– and he handed me an entire packet filled with precious gemstones he had just acquired. It was a pivotal moment of initiation into the intricacies of our trade for me. Baba entrusted me with the task of sorting these gemstones according to specific categories and criteria. He provided me with a detailed list and a set of parameters to follow. His guidance was clear – he taught me what to watch out for, what to look for, and how to assess each gemstone's quality. What made this moment truly defining was Baba's implicit trust in me. He wasn't just teaching me; he was testing me as well. It was a blend of instruction and examination."

ALSO READ: Senco Gold and Diamonds Launches its Virtual Store 'Sencoverse'

She credits the family's willingness to embrace change and adapt to evolving market trends as a medium for her to introduce bold moves at Senco. Sen was the brain behind introducing the sub-brand, Gossip, in the early 2000s. It focuses on silver and fashion jewellery. Apart from that, she conceptualized the Swarna Samman platform, to recognize the exceptional efforts of Senco employees, chose to support the LGBTQ+ community under Senco's CSR, and brought Bollywood actor Kiara Advani on board as the brand's face in 2020.

Sen is focused on preserving the legacy of her father-in-law's vision while adapting to changing times. "In order to achieve bigger growth, we are strategically planning several initiatives that align with the evolving needs of our customers and the market landscape. Our future plans are geared toward expansion, innovation, and an enhanced digital footprint. The franchise model has proven successful for us, and we plan to further leverage this approach to extend our reach and brand presence," concludes Sen on the brand's extension.

Factsheet: