By Paromita Gupta

Senco Gold and Diamonds

Senco Gold and Diamonds, a Kolkata-headquartered jewellery retailer, on Thursday, announced the launched its first virtual showroom, 'Sencoverse'.

With Sencoverse, the jewellery brand aims to offer its customers an immersive, interactive, and gamified shopping experience. This will enable Senco's customers to explore the virtual showroom with a collection of over 100 jewellery products and will also be facilitated with Try On feature.

"The launch of Sencoverse marks a significant leap in our digital transformation journey and our commitment to offer exceptional and hassle-free shopping experiences to our valued customers. We believe that the digitally savvy millennials and Gen Z shoppers are the future of retail, and we want to be at the forefront of providing them with the personalized and convenient shopping experiences they want and need. With Sencoverse, we are confident that they will embrace this innovative way of shopping. This initiative is not only a testament to our commitment to innovation but also a strategic move into the future of retail," shared Suvankar Sen, MD and CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds.

It is deemed as India's first virtual jewellery showroom on metaverse. It is "aimed at connecting with the new age customers to redefine their shopping by providing them a more customized and seamless experience," according to the official statement.

Additionally, to engage customers and on-borders, the brand also announced a treasure hunt in the Sencoverse. With four jewellery pieces missing in the metaverse, users who will be able to locate all the pieces will be rewarded with 500 Reward Points, which they can redeem in a real-physical Senco store for offers and discounts.

"We are excited to announce the launch of Sencoverse, India's first virtual jewellery showroom on the metaverse. This is a major milestone in our journey to offer innovative services to our customers. Senco Gold & Diamonds is one of India's most trusted brands, known for its craftsmanship and quality. We are proud to continue this tradition in the digital realm with Sencoverse. It currently showcases 100 of our exquisite products from the Everlite Collection and others, and we plan to expand our product range in a phased manner. On this special moment, we invite our customers to explore Sencoverse and experience the beauty of our jewellery in an entirely new way," shared Joita Sen, Director and Head of Design & Marketing, Senco Gold & Diamonds.
