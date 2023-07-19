YouTube is an essential platform for content creators to share their videos and build an audience. This social media platform has billions of users and a wide range of content making it a go-to place for many creators to showcase their talent and work.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

YouTube is an essential platform for content creators to share their videos and build an audience. This social media platform has billions of users and a wide range of content making it a go-to place for many creators to showcase their talent and work.

However, managing a YouTube channel can be time consuming and challenging when one needs to consistently upload content. A lot goes into managing a youtube channel apart from just recording a video; you need to schedule videos, manage comments, and analyze analytics. Utilizing YouTube Automation can be a game changer for growing your audience on the platform. This method allows you to take a hands-off approach and focus on other ventures while expanding your subscriber base and increasing your views. Even when you're not actively working on your channel, automation can bring in more viewers and subscribers, generating revenue. With various automation options available, the process is now easier than ever.

To help reduce the hassle of being a channel owner, many have turned to YouTube automation tools to help content creators make the process easier. These tools can help save time and improve the performance of your channel. Here are 3 such automation tools you can use to boost your channel.

1. UseViral

UseViral is the best tool for beginners who are unfamiliar with the process. It's highly dependable, and you can trust that your data will be kept secure. It has a proven track record of providing consistent service to users and adheres to all YouTube regulations. These guidelines can hinder other automation tools, as for UseViral, it's just another aspect of meeting their customer's needs. Their services include accelerating the growth of your channel through views and automated subscribers, as well as handling comments on your videos. The tool partners with social media influencers that will promote your account on their platforms, which helps to diversify and make your followers appear more organic.

2. SidesMedia

SidesMedia is a multipurpose YouTube automation tool dedicated to providing its clients with a trustworthy and accountable service. They are considered as one of the market's most reliable and trustworthy options, meaning that you can confidently use their service without worrying about potential risks to your personal information or credibility. Furthermore, they prioritize timely delivery, another aspect that sets them apart from the competition. This ensures that their clients promptly receive the necessary service without any delays.

3. Media Mister

Media Mister is a veteran YouTube automation tool that has stood the test of time. It has over 50,000 users who have benefitted from its services. One of the standout features of this brand is that it doesn't work with pre-set packages. Instead, you specify the number of views, subscribers, likes, and shares you want, and they deliver exactly that. Media Mister is one of the few tools that offer a refund policy. It offers YouTube likes, shares, views, and subscribers. Shares are an important aspect of YouTube that many other automation tools overlook.