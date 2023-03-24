4 Films Apart From RRR by Director SS Rajamouli

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Director SS Rajamouli has been making headlines for the global success of his film RRR (2022) which won the illustrious Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The director's celluloid journey began with his first film called Student No. 1 (2001) which became a huge hit led by the actor Jr NTR. It was the kind of success that many only dream about and gave Rajamouli the confidence to never look back. The director then gave several more hits before breaking the record with the Baahubali series. The films changed the face of Indian Cinema and put the director under the spotlight.

Before his global success, Rajamouli gave the audience a variety of commercial hits. From unique stories to killer action shots, the director has explored the world of filmmaking thoroughly. Here are 4 films by director SS Rajamouli released before his Oscar-winning RRR.

1. Magadheera (2009)

The story starring Ram Charan, Srihari, Kajal Aggarwal and Dev Gill is based on a reincarnation story. The film is written by Mouli's father K.V Vijayendra Prasad and narrates the tale of a warrior Kala Bhairava and a princess Mitravinda. 400 years later the warrior is reincarnated as a motorcycle stuntman called Harsha and runs into the reincarnation of the princess who is called Indu but does not remember anything from her past. The two try to reconnect but sinister forces from their history return.

2. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

We cannot create a SS Rajamouli film list without mention of the epic Baahubali. Co-written and directed by Rajamouli, the film is set in ancient India in the then-kingdom Mahishmati. The film features an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. The film narrates the story of Shivudu who learns about his family conflicts and legacy, soon after he must prepare to fight a great enemy. The two-part film's first instalment leaves the audience on a massive cliffhanger dabbling notes of betrayal, family conflicts and legacies. The film's larger-than-life shots and action scenes make it a breathtaking experience.

3. Maryada Ramanna (2010)

The film stars Sunil, Saloni Aswani, Nagineedu, Brahmaji and Rao Ramesh. The film narrates the story of a man named Ramu who returns to his parent's village to claim his ancestral land. He meets a charming lady and befriends her, completely unaware that her family wants him dead because of an old feud between the two houses. The story brings out the director's romantic notes and also offers the fans Mouli's staple hero scenes.

4. Simhadri (2003)

The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Bhumika Chawla, and Ankitha, with Mukesh Rishi, Nassar, and Rahul Dev in supporting roles. The story follows the life of Simhadri who is adopted by the influential Verma family with the head of the family being Ram Bhupal Verma. Ram who has treated Simhadri like his own son has a granddaughter named Kasturi. Kasturi is incredibly fond of Simhadri and Ram upon learning this begins preparations for the two to be wed. Just then, unexpectedly, things go south.