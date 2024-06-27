From Sonakshi Sinha's Kakuda, post-marriage, to the much-awaited Kamal Hassan's Indian 2 and more, July looks really promising for Hindi cine-goers. At Entrepreneur India, we are giving you seven top releases of the month that you cannot really miss out on.

As the biggest film of the year, Kalki 2898 AD, releases today and the positive reviews are pouring in, it seems the first week of July will also have the hangover of the multi-starrer in the theater. However, with multiple releases in the pipeline, whether on the OTT platform with Mirzapur: Season 3 or Kamal Hassan's Indian 2, the month of July looks equally exciting for everyone who lives in cinema. It will also be an important month for cine-business because the first quarter of the year did not earn a great deal at the box office. So, for producers, directors, and actors, all are eyeing July releases.

Here is the list of films that are all set to release in theatres and on OTT platforms.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha (July 5): This is one of the much-awaited films, which is the 10th collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Tabu coming together on-screen as lovers. The musical film is also gathering interest courtesy of its music, composed by Oscar-winning Indian music director MM Kreem, who is known for the song 'Naatu Naatu' of the film RRR. The film also features Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar, and Jimmy Shergil, among others. It is being released in theatres.

Kill (July 5): After impressing the international audience at the prestigious Toronto Film Festival last year, the film Kill, produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, is all set to release theatrically. The film is an action thriller that the Hindi cinegoers are yet to experience, and it is also introducing new talents like Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala.

Sarfira (July 12): The film is a Hindi remake of the successful Tamil film titled Soorarai Pottru. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the story of the film is based on the life journey of G. R. Gopinath, who started the revolutionary low-cost airline Air Deccan. The film stars Akshay Kumar as the protagonist, along with Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. The film is being released theatrically.

Indian 2 (July 12): The fans across the nation cannot keep calm as the trailer for the much-awaited Kamal Hassan starrer Indian 2 has dropped this week. Directed by Shankar, this is the sequel to the award-winning cult film Indian, which was released in 1996. The story of the film revolved around freedom fighter Veerasekaran Senapathy, who turned vigilante to eradicate corruption from the system. In the upcoming film, the makers are offering an exciting ride with the ageing freedom fighter, who is all geared up to put the corrupt system in place! The film is also starring Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and S. J. Suryah, among others.

Bad Newz (July 19) Directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Vicky Kaushal, this is the first time two Punjabi boys, Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal, are coming together in a rom-com alongside Tripti Dimri. The film is a sequel to Good News, which was released in December 2019. Though the trailer for the film is yet to be released, the basic story revolves around two young men, and one of them had a one-night stand with a girl who unexpectedly got pregnant, and some craziness followed afterwards!

Apart from these five interesting films that are releasing in theatres, there are two exciting titles one mustn't miss out on on OTT platforms.

Wild Wild Punjab (July 10) Set in Punjab and telling the story of four friends and one crazy break-up trip, Wild Wild Punjab is a laugh riot that no one can afford to miss, especially because of the star cast of the film. It is featuring Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, and Jassie Gill, along with Patralekhaa Paul, among others. The film releases on Netflix.

Kakuda: Kakuda is a horror-comedy directed by the Munjiya-famous film director Aditya Sarpotdar. It will be the first release of Sonakshi Sinha after her marriage. The film also features Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in lead roles. The film will be released on Zee5 on July 12.