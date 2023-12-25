For the G20 Summit, which took place in September this year, Kapur curated a full-course millets-based meal with a special highlight being the 'Jowar & Mushroom Khichda' for First Ladies of the UK, Japan and Turkey

Friendly, relatable, and the boy next door! This is what Chef Kunal Kapur wants him and his brand to be known as. Born and brought up in New Delhi, Kapur enjoyed cooking from a young age but never planned to take it up as a full-time career. Contrary to the general notion of women being active in the kitchen, Kapur's father and grandfather inspired him by the mere act of cooking. "I felt very okay being a boy to be in the kitchen and cook," shared Chef Kunal Kapur. Soon, the "Kitchen instantly became a very interesting place in the house, a very comforting place in the house" for him.

He decided to become a chef when it wasn't the most viable-sought-after choice, "People would say it's not a career that you choose. I'm so glad I didn't listen to them and followed my heart." Having done his hotel management at the Institute of Hotel Management, Chandigarh, Kapur went on to work with the Taj Group of Hotels and The Leela Group.

Since then, he has gone on to achieve several accords and opened his restaurants, Pincode and Quarter Plate. "Both have a very different cuisine, style of service, and feel of the restaurants. Pincode is your neighbourhood-friendly restaurant where you can vouch for good food anytime. It's a big family entertainer kind of restaurant, while Quarter Plate is a little more high on energy, small plates of individually garnished food, much more well researched and playful," he shares.

For the G20 Summit, which took place in September this year, Kapur curated a full-course millets-based meal with a special highlight being the 'Jowar & Mushroom Khichda' for First Ladies of the UK, Japan and Turkey.

He recalls his shyness to be a big challenge he faced, "I never shied away from working hard, but I always shied away from talking to people and that used to be one of my biggest problems."

"If you can't make mistakes you cannot cook anything!" Kapur became a household name when he hosted and judged MasterChef India for four seasons and Junior Masterchef India. The restauranteur was also a guest judge in the MasterChef America season two semi-finale. "There are no shortcuts. Vo kehte hai na jitna gur daloge, utna meetha hoga, it applies to this field, twice as much. Try working in different restaurants, under different mentors, because each would have something unique to contribute for you to pick up, whether good or bad," concludes the author of the cookbook 'Kunal Kapur in the Kitchen.'