Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nirvaan Birla is Founder and Managing Director, Birla Open Minds Education and Birla Brainiacs. He established and grew Birla Open Minds Education to over 140 schools across 22 States and over 100 cities and plans to expand Birla Open Minds to 1000+ schools Pan India, and with Birla Brainiacs' reach 100,000+ paid users in India, Europe and America.

He also desires to increase the number of company-owned operated schools for Birla Open Minds to 65 schools in the next 5 years. Nirvaan has also tied up with the Government of Uttarakhand and other NGOs such as Vedanta Foundation to upskill and provide jobs to over 10,000 students and young adults across sectors.

Here he tells us about his three favourite books and why they interest him.

Indias Greatest CEOs by Suhel Seth



A very inspirational and motivating book which helped me at the start of my professional career. It gave a deep insight into how the Indian industries and markets are won over and how the best in India have done it using different strategies.

Good To Great by Jim Collins

A very insightful and knowledgeable book for me on how some companies went on to create history while others could not make that jump and fell short. It gives a lot of examples with stock and P&L balance sheet analysis on the mistakes companies made and the practices followed by those who went all the way.

SEE VIDEO: Nirvaan Birla on ChatGPT, life changes and much more

Vikramaditya Veergatha by Shatrujeet Nath

It's a series of books on King Vikramaditya and his band of courtiers and councilmen, about how they have to fight off the Devas and the Asuras who both try to invade the kings army and take over the kingdom and possess a very powerful artefact held by Vikramaditya. It was a very fascinating, thrilling read for me because I've always been a fan of Indian mythology and Indian scriptures. The series creates a fascinating and captivating universe with different characters from our past and scriptures and puts them together in a fictional world so well.

The author can be reached at bkabir@entrepreneurindia.com and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari