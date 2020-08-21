'Creator is the King and Content is the Kingdom'. To decode the art of content making Entrepreneur India, spoke with talented Indian influencers, who tell us ingredients to make a great content

We often say 'Content is the King'. But let's take a step back and rephrase the whole dynamic of content creation. With digital becoming the new normal, it would be right to say, 'Creator is the King and Content is the Kingdom'. The pandemic showed us the true strength of digital entertainment mediums, changing our perspective forever.

Influencers and creators are the controllers of vision. The focus is no longer to create a reel but bring in content that had a vision, thought, and quality. Creating content during lockdown made us 'atmanirbhar'. Magical stories, new talents, effective narration, and a lot more were welcomed. The time also gave a platform to individuals who were born to create. While we all can create- what matters is making of budget-friendly content. To decode this Entrepreneur India, spoke with talented Indian influencers and creators, who tells us how to conquer this art.

L-E-O: Limitations, Experimentation and Optimisation

The new normal has made many - a one-man army. While you are writing, producing, directing, make sure you are adding to the world. Understand the three basic: Limitations, Experimentation, and Optimisation. "Create content that adds value to your viewers in any way, whether it's relatable, helpful, inspiring, entertaining, and always keep it authentic!" says Sejal Kumar, YouTube Personality and Video Blogger.

"Think of creative ways to optimise content with just shooting on a tripod! Concentrate more on the content of the video and quick editing styles Experiment with the music and framing!"

Content>Budget

Inspiration is the key and then create a unique style. If you want to create content you have to watch a lot of content.

Content is bigger than the budget! Angry Prash, Indian YouTuber who primarily famous for his comedic animated content says, "Our animation is made on MS Paint, we take all our videos as a challenge and try to find out a way to improve our animation on that application. If you have a good story then it goes viral with a black screen only. Content > Budget."

Study Audience, Follow Trends

To gain more traction, study your audience, and develop content as per them. Creators of Funcho, a popular Youtube Channel says, "You will gain an audience as per the content that you put. Follow trends-Lockdown, hike in petrol prices, etc. You should not miss them as algorithms favour it. When the content is good, it gets an organic boost automatically."

IPL- Interact, Practice and Love

To be a great influencer and content creator, you need to interact, practice, and love. Talking about the same music artist, creator, and influencer Manav Chhabra says, "Shoot your daily life. Practice speaking in front of the camera. Scroll through social media to look for new content, make content for fun not for gaining likes. Start making content with your mobile. Most importantly be humble and kind to everyone around you and try to talk and interact with fellow creators."

Begin at Home

How charity begins at home, similar is the case with content creation. Make sure the content you are making is a reflection of who you are and what you like. Social media personality Aashna Hedge and beauty blogger Mrunal Panchal follow the same.

"DIY's and drugstore products are a hit for working with! Use easy props around you -for example, the newspaper wall prop went viral so quick! Make sure you use the golden hour rule or work in perfect lighting. Be passionate, confident about your content and you've already got it!" says Panchal.

Be Authentic and Welcome Criticism:

The courage to be real, raw, and you in front of millions can be scary but that's what connects you with the virtual world. "If you are authentic in whatever you do, people mostly are going to love the content that you're creating and providing them. It builds a connection between the creator & their virtual audience," says actress and social media personality Ashi Khanna.

People often have misconceptions that a high budget creates good content. However, a true creator knows that innovation and idea is the key. "It is okay to shoot from your phone camera. Be real, don't pretend in front of the camera to create a strong bond. Be open to criticism. Grab the constructive criticism from the feedbacks and imply that into your next video. Improvise."

Make People Laugh:

If you can make someone smile, it's the world's best therapy and you are in for some great trip. "Create something that people can smile about. Aim to make people laugh and not be famous," says Anam Darbar, Choreography, Dancer, Video Creator, and Influencer.

Content Converting To Business:

Creating appropriate and efficient content is vital. Appropriate, strictly relates to the kind of audience you addressing. Also, in terms of effectiveness and efficiency, dig a little deeper. "As curator research on the topic. Analyse the content you have created and have a small test group for trial. Check effectiveness - whether the intended message is delivered the way you planned? Did the creation bring the desired impact on the viewers and added value to their lives? Now see how efficiently the created content can be converted into business?" says adventure travel Youtuber, Vishakha Fulsunge.

Don't Give Up!

Before you decide to give up, ask yourself why you held so long? That will keep you motivated. Popular Instagram duo Abhi&Niyu gives us five tips to seal the content making deal.

Consistency - You may not have the perfect blog, vlog, photo, or video on the first day. Do not give up after the first 5, 10, or even 15 videos. You need to consistently put out content for the algorithms to pick up.

Do not expect perfection - The journey of content creation is a long one. Give yourself the space to improve.

Never stop learning - As creators, we can hit a dead-end in terms of what we do. That's why it's important to keep learning. Watch videos related to your craft, read, listen to different podcasts to get perspective. Use the chance to upgrade yourself.

Focus on your content, aesthetics will follow - The one thing we've personally learned from staying at home is that our content matters more than the aesthetics. That being said, if you're a photographer, aesthetics, lighting, and composition are of topmost priority. Creating content from home is a good way of keeping costs low.

Stay true to yourself - Your personality and voice matter when it comes to creating content and bonding with your audience. Most of these tips have to deal with mental strategies, self-improvement, and expression.

While the content world is changing, what one often fails to realise is that you don't have to jump on a bandwagon because something is popular online. Have your niche and find an audience for it. If you're considering putting out content, go for it. Give yourself a chance. If you don't give yourself a chance, then who will? Invest in yourself and it will always pay off.