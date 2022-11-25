Brand Magnet: How Shraddha Kapoor Is Proving To Be A Gamechanger

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a massive fan base, something which was proved undoubtedly when her Instagram followers crossed the staggering 76 million mark recently. With a loyal following, the benefits spilled over to major brands like Power Gummies, Naturedge Beverages and The Good Glamm Group which experienced an exponential boost in their sales ever since Kapoor joined them as a brand ambassador.

Kapoor's association with Power Gummies was announced in 2021. "Power Gummies has seen the brand mass awareness score, loyalty score and revenue growth in folds, as we announced the strategic partnership with Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador and face for Gorgeous Hair & Nails Vitamin Gummies. The brand aimed to bring out how these gummies are scientifically backed and clinically proven, fitting into everyone's busy effortlessly without any fear and complexities of existing pill solutions. She perfectly resonates with our brand philosophy, existence and principles for brand communication as well - customer trust, proper awareness and utmost commitment," a spokesperson from Power Gummies said.



Her association helped in the correct positioning of their brand and in targeting their niche customer base. Their marketing objective was to reach the masses and educate the customer, sustaining and increasing Power Gummies' visibility as a modern-day gummy supplement. Along with that, they wanted to build awareness around the product categories highlighting Power Gummies as India's leading Supplement Brand and make a customer perspective and preference shift. They wanted to influence their target audience to make a healthy shift toward Gummy based supplements instead of having boring or bland pills, something which Kapoor's association helped in achieving.

And the social media statistics back this up. Kapoor's first signature announcement was on April 16, 2021 and a video on June 19, 2021 got 22,86,072 views and 3,867+ comments. A recent video of hers in August 2022 of a 2D whimsical act with a comb got 3,61,852 views, 2161+ comments and 3,61,852 likes.



Shunya's (flagship brand of Naturedge Beverages Pvt. Ltd) founder and CEO Siddhesh Sharma also expressed how Shraddha's association aided their brand, "Shraddha has been an integral part of Naturedge Beverages for over a year now, and the impact and reach she has delivered for our brands Shunya and ARMR has been immense. Today, as a pan-India recognizable face and with over 75 million followers on Instagram, she is the most elite of influencers. Her belief in consuming better-for-you products and thoroughly living the brand philosophy of Shunya, cements that she continues to remain the best partner for Naturedge Beverages. Since the association began, we continue to see positive growth in all metrics of brand awareness, availability and consumer preferences, all of which she plays an important role in driving. Above all she's a great person and really values her relationships, be it as a business partner or as a dear friend."



Another brand, The Good Glamm Group also has an association with Shraddha, and their Founder and CEO Darpan Sanghvi said, "Shraddha has been an amazing partner, investor and brand ambassador. She has an innate understanding of Indian consumer needs and behaviour, which we have been able to leverage and build on as we develop our product portfolio and brand. In addition to the business success we have seen together, its a real joy to share a common vision of 'being good' by creating clean, conscientious and cruelty free products."



As far as her films are concerned, Shraddha was seen in a cameo in the Thumkeshwari song from the film Bhediya and shall be seen in Stree 2 and in an untitled next of Luv Ranjan's with Ranbir Kapoor.