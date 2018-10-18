Treat yourself with these delicious spirit mixes and be your own bartender

On the rock, neat and bottoms up- indeed they make for the perfect choice for an office party. But why not get experimental with the brown spirit and harvest some delectable flavour from all the good around you?

Get high and take things a notch up. Bring your inner Dale DeGroff out and let your talent flow from your veins to the drink you pour. But remember the key to ace the art of mixology is by using fresh and right ingredients. It is all about the base complimenting the spices and herbs.

Get quirky and throw in a new world of ingredients in your cocktail and get wild like never before.

Who said office parties have to be all about numbers and work? And who said drinking is all about on the rocks?

Your taste-goblets are waiting to explore the unexplored. And there is nothing better than fixing a glass of perfect concoction to impressed will your boss and co-workers.

So here we are today bringing your country's best cocktail from bartenders around India and their love for cocktails.

We have a drink for every day and every mood!

Grand Mercure, Bangalore

Sadhu - The Perfect Fall Drink

It's the fall time and what better than a drink fortified with liquor and spiced with seasonal flavours? Get ready to blast your taste buds with the warm sensation of cinnamon, nutmeg and star anise.

Ingredients:

30 ml Rum

Ginger beer

Few pieces of clove

01 Cinnamon

01 Cardamom

03 Star anise

Few slices of orange peel

Method:

Boil all the spices in water.

Take 30 ml of the spice-infused water and add rum to it.

Top the drink with ginger beer.

Garnish the drink with orange peel, cinnamon stick and star anise.

Recipe by: Executive Chef, Gopal Jha, Grand Mercure, Bangalore.

Indore Marriott Hotel

The Cumin Whisky Sour – Gaze First and Then Drink

A whiskey based drink always demands appreciation. If Whisky Sour is your thing we bet you won't mind some twist to the classic drink.

Ingredients:

08 gms Dried Cumin seeds

10 ml Lemon juice

60 ml Pineapple juice

60 ml Scotch Whisky

01 round slice Fresh pineapple

Method

Assemble all Ingredients and muddle it in a cocktail shaker.

Give a vigorous shake till the drink froths' up.

Pour the drink in a glass and add some ice.

Garnish it with a pineapple slice.

Recipe by: Abhijay Singh Solanki, Beverage Manager, Diamante- High Energy Lounge, Indore Marriott Hotel.

Gustoso

Anthos - Italy’s Best is Finally Here

Who said just to drink something you had to travel all the way to Italy? Bringing cultural taste to delight your soul.

Ingredients:

45 ml Rosemary infused Vodka

60 ml Fresh Cucumber juice

30 ml Fresh pomegranate juice

Method:

Fill the glass with ice and pour some fresh pomegranate juice.

Take a shaker, add rosemary infused vodka, fresh cucumber juice in and a lot of ice.

Shake all the ingredients well until it blends smoothly.

Strain and pour it over the ice in the glass to make a layer with fresh pomegranate juice.

Do not mix the layers. Each layer plays a vital role.

Garnish it with rosemary and cucumber.

Recipe by: Arvin Nazreth, Beverage Manager, Gustoso.

Sofitel BKC

Tropical Escape – A Concoction One Can’t Miss

A delightful concoction of white rum, herbs, and fruits! Tropical escape is the perfect drink to prove your cocktail art.

Ingredients:

60 ml White Rum

60 ml Grapefruit juice

10 ml Lime Juice

10 ml Sugar Syrup

60 ml Sour Mix

05 ml Elderflower syrup

Fresh Grapefruit and Edible flowers

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in the shaker and mix it vigorously with ice.

Pour and serve the drink in a rock glass.

Garnish with a piece of fresh grapefruit and edible flowers.

Recipe by BarChefs, Sofitel Mumbai BKC.

Intercontinental, Marine Drive

Cotton Candy Martini – Remember Your Childhood with a Twist

How about a cocktail that can be made within a couple of minutes?

Ingredients:

60 ml Vodka

10 gms Cotton candy

60 ml Cranberry juice

30 ml Lime juice

30 ml Simple syrup

Method:

Take a shaker - add vodka, cranberry juice, lime shaken and simple syrup, and some crushed ice in it.

Shake the ingredients until the ice melts down.

Pour the mixture over cotton candy in a martini glass.

Recipe by: Jason Rodriques, Mixologist- Long and Short, Intercontinental Marine Drive.

Novotel Juhu, Mumbai

Campari Mojito – Combination of Three Flavours

While the Caribbean classic is a darling, adding Campari radiates the perfect twist. The infusion is such that you experience a whole new world of sweet, bitter, sour flavours. After this drink, there are huge chances that you might never want to switch back to rum.

Ingredients:

03 pieces of Lemon wedges

04 pieces of Orange Chunks

Few sprigs of Mint leaves

20 ml Lemon juice

30 ml Sugar syrup

Few ice cubes

Soda

30 ml Campari

30 ml Rum

Few lemon slice

Method

Muddle the lemon wedges, orange chunks and mint leaves in the shaker.

Put the muddled ingredients in the tom collins glass.

Add some lemon juice sugar syrup, Campari and rum to it.

Stir it well, add Ice and top it up with soda.

Garnish with lemon slice.

Recipe by: Executive Chef Ashish Tiwari, Novotel Juhu, Mumbai.

Bayroute Mumbai

Drink Like an Egyptian – Get Ready for Some Sugar Rush

The art of drinking is all about trying chemical combinations that spirits invent. And this one for all the sweet-rum lovers.

Ingredients:

60 ml Dark Rum

10 ml Honey;

120 ml Sugar Cane Juice;

100 gm Ice

Method:

Put all ingredients in a shaker and mix it well.

Add ice cubes to the mixture and pour it in a pilsner glass.

Garnish with a sugar cane stick.

Recipe by: Sonali Mullick, Mixologist, Bayroute Mumbai.