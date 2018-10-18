Master The Art Of Mixology With These Cocktail Recipes & Impress Your Co-Workers Treat yourself with these delicious spirit mixes and be your own bartender
On the rock, neat and bottoms up- indeed they make for the perfect choice for an office party. But why not get experimental with the brown spirit and harvest some delectable flavour from all the good around you?
Get high and take things a notch up. Bring your inner Dale DeGroff out and let your talent flow from your veins to the drink you pour. But remember the key to ace the art of mixology is by using fresh and right ingredients. It is all about the base complimenting the spices and herbs.
Get quirky and throw in a new world of ingredients in your cocktail and get wild like never before.
Who said office parties have to be all about numbers and work? And who said drinking is all about on the rocks?
Your taste-goblets are waiting to explore the unexplored. And there is nothing better than fixing a glass of perfect concoction to impressed will your boss and co-workers.
So here we are today bringing your country's best cocktail from bartenders around India and their love for cocktails.
We have a drink for every day and every mood!
Sadhu - The Perfect Fall Drink
It's the fall time and what better than a drink fortified with liquor and spiced with seasonal flavours? Get ready to blast your taste buds with the warm sensation of cinnamon, nutmeg and star anise.
Ingredients:
- 30 ml Rum
- Ginger beer
- Few pieces of clove
- 01 Cinnamon
- 01 Cardamom
- 03 Star anise
- Few slices of orange peel
Method:
- Boil all the spices in water.
- Take 30 ml of the spice-infused water and add rum to it.
- Top the drink with ginger beer.
- Garnish the drink with orange peel, cinnamon stick and star anise.
Recipe by: Executive Chef, Gopal Jha, Grand Mercure, Bangalore.
The Cumin Whisky Sour – Gaze First and Then Drink
A whiskey based drink always demands appreciation. If Whisky Sour is your thing we bet you won't mind some twist to the classic drink.
Ingredients:
- 08 gms Dried Cumin seeds
- 10 ml Lemon juice
- 60 ml Pineapple juice
- 60 ml Scotch Whisky
- 01 round slice Fresh pineapple
Method
- Assemble all Ingredients and muddle it in a cocktail shaker.
- Give a vigorous shake till the drink froths' up.
- Pour the drink in a glass and add some ice.
- Garnish it with a pineapple slice.
Recipe by: Abhijay Singh Solanki, Beverage Manager, Diamante- High Energy Lounge, Indore Marriott Hotel.
Anthos - Italy’s Best is Finally Here
Who said just to drink something you had to travel all the way to Italy? Bringing cultural taste to delight your soul.
Ingredients:
- 45 ml Rosemary infused Vodka
- 60 ml Fresh Cucumber juice
- 30 ml Fresh pomegranate juice
Method:
- Fill the glass with ice and pour some fresh pomegranate juice.
- Take a shaker, add rosemary infused vodka, fresh cucumber juice in and a lot of ice.
- Shake all the ingredients well until it blends smoothly.
- Strain and pour it over the ice in the glass to make a layer with fresh pomegranate juice.
- Do not mix the layers. Each layer plays a vital role.
- Garnish it with rosemary and cucumber.
Recipe by: Arvin Nazreth, Beverage Manager, Gustoso.
Tropical Escape – A Concoction One Can’t Miss
A delightful concoction of white rum, herbs, and fruits! Tropical escape is the perfect drink to prove your cocktail art.
Ingredients:
- 60 ml White Rum
- 60 ml Grapefruit juice
- 10 ml Lime Juice
- 10 ml Sugar Syrup
- 60 ml Sour Mix
- 05 ml Elderflower syrup
- Fresh Grapefruit and Edible flowers
Method:
- Mix all the ingredients in the shaker and mix it vigorously with ice.
- Pour and serve the drink in a rock glass.
- Garnish with a piece of fresh grapefruit and edible flowers.
Recipe by BarChefs, Sofitel Mumbai BKC.
Cotton Candy Martini – Remember Your Childhood with a Twist
How about a cocktail that can be made within a couple of minutes?
Ingredients:
- 60 ml Vodka
- 10 gms Cotton candy
- 60 ml Cranberry juice
- 30 ml Lime juice
- 30 ml Simple syrup
Method:
- Take a shaker - add vodka, cranberry juice, lime shaken and simple syrup, and some crushed ice in it.
- Shake the ingredients until the ice melts down.
- Pour the mixture over cotton candy in a martini glass.
Recipe by: Jason Rodriques, Mixologist- Long and Short, Intercontinental Marine Drive.
Campari Mojito – Combination of Three Flavours
While the Caribbean classic is a darling, adding Campari radiates the perfect twist. The infusion is such that you experience a whole new world of sweet, bitter, sour flavours. After this drink, there are huge chances that you might never want to switch back to rum.
Ingredients:
- 03 pieces of Lemon wedges
- 04 pieces of Orange Chunks
- Few sprigs of Mint leaves
- 20 ml Lemon juice
- 30 ml Sugar syrup
- Few ice cubes
- Soda
- 30 ml Campari
- 30 ml Rum
- Few lemon slice
Method
- Muddle the lemon wedges, orange chunks and mint leaves in the shaker.
- Put the muddled ingredients in the tom collins glass.
- Add some lemon juice sugar syrup, Campari and rum to it.
- Stir it well, add Ice and top it up with soda.
- Garnish with lemon slice.
Recipe by: Executive Chef Ashish Tiwari, Novotel Juhu, Mumbai.
Drink Like an Egyptian – Get Ready for Some Sugar Rush
The art of drinking is all about trying chemical combinations that spirits invent. And this one for all the sweet-rum lovers.
Ingredients:
- 60 ml Dark Rum
- 10 ml Honey;
- 120 ml Sugar Cane Juice;
- 100 gm Ice
Method:
- Put all ingredients in a shaker and mix it well.
- Add ice cubes to the mixture and pour it in a pilsner glass.
- Garnish with a sugar cane stick.
Recipe by: Sonali Mullick, Mixologist, Bayroute Mumbai.