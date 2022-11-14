Cancer Warriors: Designer Varun Bahl, actor Sanjana Sanghi Come Together For Festival Of Hope

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Recently, entrepreneur Shalini Vig and fashion designer Varun Bahl hosted the 15th edition of the Festival of Hope, at a premier hotel in Gurgaon.



The evening witnessed cancer warriors and other personalities walking the ramp styled and dressed by Bahl and jewellery by Archana Aggarwal. Some of the personalities who walked the ramp were Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi, Dr Blossom Kochhar, MD PVR Sanjeev Bijli, Dr Amit Bhasin, Anushman Khaitan, Dr Anjali Hooda Sangwan to name a few. The event was supported by Lake Forest Wines and the IREO hospitality Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon.



"There are heroes amongst us, fighting a daily battle - Cancer. All they do is hold onto hope. And this is how we do it. Celebrate the spirit and courage of cancer warriors. I appreciate the contribution of Varun and Archana to this initiative to give it a wider aspect," said Shalini Vig, Founder Festival of Hope stating the success of the foundation.



"I'm very happy to have partnered with Festival of Hope this year for their wonderful initiative, in support of Cancer Survivors. Ever since I started my couture label, I've always tried to find different ways of giving back, and that's always been the main reason why I continue to do what we do. I have always been associated with the Festival of Hope and what better way to contribute to their amazing cause than with fashion," said Bahl.



"Festival of Hope, true to its name, brings sunshine into the lives of cancer survivors. It is an outstanding devotion and involvement to a very noble cause, which only selfless people can do. I wish Shalini and her entire team lots of happiness and continued success," said Archana Aggarwal, celebrity jewellery designer.

Actor Sanjana Sanghi walking the ramp during the Festival of Hope.