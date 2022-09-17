Diljit Dosanjh, Evil Forces And Musical Comebacks: What To Watch

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This weekend we have three different genres to choose from on OTT. While Saurabh Shukla's supernatural Dahan will keep us glued to our seats, a musical drama shows us what it feels like being a musical has-been. And then there's Diljit Dosanjh in a drama about the 1984-anti Sikh riots, an incident in which till date justice has not been served.

Dahan (Disney+ Hotstar)

With an intriguing poster, Dahan is a supernatural thriller starring Tisca Chopra and Saurabh Shukla. The story is set in a village called Shilaspura. The village folk are terrified of an evil force that resides within the mines, and become anxious when the new IAS officer (Chopra) decides to explore the structure to search for rare earth minerals. Although she is warned by the village priest (Shukla), explosives are set off in the mines and strange events begin to unravel. What will they do now?

I Used To Be Famous (Netflix)

I Used To Be Famous is a musical drama about Vince (Ed Skrein), who was the member of a famous boy band. But with his time in the limelight a thing of the past. Currently he is living the life of a has-been trying to get back to his former life. During one of his street performances, he teams up with Stevie, a brilliant drummer who is also autistic. This leads to friendship between the two and a probable comeback for Vince.

Jogi (Netflix)

Diljit Dosanjh plays the lead in this gut wrenching drama based on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. As Sikhs are slaughtered in the national capital Delhi after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assasination, Jogi (Dosanjh) along with his family are in danger. It is in the midst of all this violence that Jogi and two of his friends try to save as many people as they can while maddened mobs roam the streets.