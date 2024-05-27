Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Durjoy Datta's new novel, "World's Best Girlfriend," is one of India's bestselling authors. You would probably enjoy this one as well if you have been in love with his romance novels in the past. We recently had the opportunity to interact with Durjoy and discuss his latest book and his writing journey.

We started our chat with a simple introduction, Durjoy promptly said, " I'm Durjoy Datta. I have written 21 books and three audiobooks, and I am a part-time content creator because that's what everyone is these days." Coming to his early years and how he decided to pursue writing he said, "So I have always been a reader and I read a few books and I kept thinking that I can do a better job at this because the longer you are a reader, the more you think that you can write as well." "I think that sort of gave me the motivation to start writing my first book. And luckily, the first good book got picked up, got published. A lot of readers loved it, and that's how I became a writer," he added.

They say writers are immortal because their pieces of work live beyond themselves. If we had to look at cliched romances Romeo and Juliet comes to mind, although we personally have never met Shakespeare. His work has lived beyond him. We asked Dutta what piece of work he would like to be known for. He confessed, "That's a difficult one." "One of my lines is quoted often and that is very widely shared, 'love is a four letter word and so is hate'. I don't know why people like it, but that's one of the words," he added.

As an author, there are two sides to the job. One is the creative part and the other equally important part is the business side. We asked Dutta how he manages these two areas of his work. " I manage these two very badly. But do I give my hundred per cent trying to manage it all? Yes, it's very important. Once you've written the book, you need to push that book out in the market and make maximum people read it because that's what you set out to do. You did not set out to write a diary. You set out to write a novel that should be in people's hands. You want people to stop, go to a bookstore, buy your book and read it. How do I do it? I'm not sure, but I do give it my hundred per cent," he said.

Lastly, we asked how he trailers his book for his readers, Dutta shared, "I write the book that I would want to read, and usually by the time I'm writing the second draft and the third draft, it becomes a book for the audience and for the reader."