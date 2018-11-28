Take your blog from zero to hero with these amazing tips that can make or break your blogging experience

Have you ever wondered why some blogs garner more attraction than others? Of course, you have and tons of you might have tried to decode the hack to do that as well. We all have been there. If you are someone reading this article at this moment, you either are a blogger or you plan to be one.

If you believe your blog or your idea is unique and captivating, make sure hundreds, thousands and eventually the millions out there share the same perspective.

To give you a clear view let me quote Jonathan Perelman, head of Digital Ventures, ICM Partners, a popular talent and literary agency in Los Angeles. The man simply said, "Content is the king but distribution is the queen and she wears the pants." If you can understand the crux of this you are moving on the, right path my friend.

There are a lot of reasons why someone prefers one blog over another. Blogging isn't a rocket science. It is about being you and putting your vision out there. But at the same time, it is hard as you need to stay interesting and relevant to your viewers.

In order to give you a clear context, Entrepreneur India sat down with Priyanka Bharwani, a blogger from Mumbai who goes by the name 'AMomInLove' on Instagram. She has been an entrepreneur, then became a mother and lately has donned the hat of a mommy blogger. So here are some tricks and tips from one growing blogger to another.

Patience is a virtue

You can't own the digital space in one day. It is a growing process and patience is the key. If you lack the basic quality of forbearing blogging is certainly not your thing.

"Be very patient. Follow your gut feeling. Post whatever you like. Within a month you will know where you are heading. Accordingly, you will know what your forte is. Starting engaging your audiences and be patient that's the key," says Bharwani.

Know your calling

The most important factor that makes or breaks your blogging experience is knowing what sector you intend to venture into.

Tap on to a new area of blogging. Don't be part of the rat race because you already have a huge line before you will even be noticed. Always find a niche and accordingly pursue your passion.

6-8 months process

Blogging isn't about creating a lot of content. It is about creating smart content. Just like any start-up, blogging is a venture which takes time to fly. Usually, it takes 6-8 months before someone potential approaches you.

"Even for me it to get the first response it took me good 6-8 months and that too posting and creating content every day," she shares.

Be ready for criticism

One thing that you can't ignore is criticism. When you are out in the open, posting and creating content you are more open to scrutiny than any other individual.

"Initially, I received a lot of criticism and even I used to wonder should I put my son's picture on social media. There were people who were being extremely negative about my approach and laughing over how I was conducting myself. People asked me what I was trying to do as they failed to understand the term mommy blogging. I have got a lot of bashing but then it got better," explains Bharwani.

Like, trust, business

Putting it out bluntly, if your content is liked, people automatically listen to you. Listening builds trust and soon they are open to doing business with you.

But how will you know if you are growing? The amount of people who connect with you and the response you get tells you how you are growing.

The Right Time To Convert Blogging Into A Business

It is all about knowing the right time and quoting the right amount so you don't lose on the opportunity.

"When people start approaching you themselves that is the time. So start with charging a small amount. When you charge, only then people appreciate your work and you are taken seriously. Things become more formal and your work approach becomes better. Initially, you even do barter before you actually start charging in a monetary manner. The amount of effort you put into one post, it might not be understood by a lay person. The ideation, the content creation and that take a lot of effort. Don't overvalue yourself but don't undervalue yourself also," says Bharwani.

P.S. All the blogger, this job is all about innovating and creating. So remember the day you feel your creativity is over, just remember the more you create and use it, the more you have it in you. It never gets over, it keeps growing!