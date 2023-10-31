Gear Head Motors Announces The Most Affordable E-cycle In The Market Gear Head Motors (GHM) is preparing to shake up the Indian e-cycle market with the imminent launch of the A-Series.

Due to their continued emphasis on local manufacturing and in-house technological innovations, GHM is substantially reducing their dependence on imports.

Gear Head Motors (GHM) is preparing to shake up the Indian e-cycle market with the imminent launch of the A-Series. Due to their continued emphasis on local manufacturing and in-house technological innovations, GHM is substantially reducing their dependence on imports. This approach to production has positioned the A-Series as a path-breaking addition to the market, one that promises to be the most affordable electric cycle available. This is good news for budget-conscious consumers, who will now have access to high-quality electric cycles at prices that won't break the bank.

Nikhil Gunda, Co-Founder and CEO, Gear Head Motors, said, "Our vision is to transcend the boundaries of affordability within the cycling landscape. We are dedicated to equipping eco-conscious commuters with a trustworthy electric cycle that becomes an integral part of their daily journeys. Our unwavering commitment to providing a budget-friendly option while steering towards localization is exemplified in our upcoming A-Series. It embodies our unwavering dedication to making sustainable mobility accessible to all, weaving together sophistication, affordability, and ecological consciousness into a single, harmonious thread".

Gear Head Motors is an EV technology provider based in Hyderabad, India and were also featured on Shark Tank India, earning the distinction of being India's first Make in India certified brand.
