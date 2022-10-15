Halloween, Mysterious Neighbours And Mumbai: What To Watch

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With Halloween just around the corner, we thought we would infuse this week's movie recommendations with some spooky elements too. Along with that there is an adaptation of the famous book Shantaram, which is always recommended to those wanting to experience a deep dive into the city of Mumbai. And then we have a thriller based on real life incidents that took place.

YouTube A scene from Shantaram

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Netflix)

Sydney (Priah Ferguson) isn't too happy about the fact that she has to leave Brooklyn and shift to a small town called Bridge Hollow along with her family. But she changes her mind about the move after she discovers that the townspeople are very enthusiastic about Halloween. However, her dad, a science teacher (Marlon Wayans), isn't too fond of all this and disapproves of such activities. But his perspective changes after a supernatural event does take place. Sydney accidentally releases the curse of Stingy Jack, which leads other-worldly entities being released, and posing a danger to the residents. Now it's upto the father-daughter duo to do something about this mess which has been created.

The Watcher (Netflix)

The Brannocks are overjoyed after moving into their new house in Westfield, New Jersey. However, the happiness is short lived as they realize that their neighbours aren't exactly friendly people. The atmosphere becomes eerie when they start receiving letters from someone calling himself 'The Watcher' who seems to be keeping an eye on them and their activities inside the house. Soon they discover scary secrets about their new neighbourhood, but shall they be able to survive it? The series is based on true story of the 'Watcher' house in New Jersey.

Shantaram (Apple TV+)

Shantaram is an adaptation of Gregory David Roberts's novel of the same name. It's about an Australian convict named Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) who escapes prison and lands up in Mumbai of the 1980s. Trying to run away from his past and struggling to fit into his new world, he is drawn to an enigmatic woman named Karla. Soon enough, trouble finds him and difficult decisions need to be made.